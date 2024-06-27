Key Takeaways Post Malone joins WWE 2K24 as a wrestler with DLC pack, alongside Honky Tonk Man and others.

Malone's character ranked 69 out of 100, considered weak, but has original song "Gun Under The Gun (MFG)" as entrance theme.

DLC packs with characters like CM Punk, Pat McAfee, and WCW legends available separately or via Season Pass.

Rapping superstar Post Malone is now a wrestler in WWE 2K24 after his DLC pack was dropped on Wednesday. Other wrestlers, such as the Honky Tonk Man and The Headbangers are part of the game as well. Now, you can have Post Malone fighting the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and L.A. Knight (yeah!) if you want to.

The Honky Tonk Man is now in WWE 2K24.

The Post Malone & Friends Pack launched the following characters into the game, including one new manager:

Post Malone

Honky Tonk Man

Sensational Sherry

Mosh

Thrasher

Jimmy Hart (as a manager)

Post Malone is One of the Weakest Wrestlers in WWE 2K24

Post Malone enters the ring to his own original song for WWE 2K24 called "Gun Under The Gun (MFG)." This is kind of a big deal because the musician has nine RIAA diamond-certified records and is Grammy-nominated. However, you may want to know that his character's only ranked as 69 out of 100. This makes him one of the weaker superstars in WWE 2K24. It makes sense as he's not entered the wrestling ring in real life. Funnily enough, his special moves revolve around Randy Orton's RKO and a powerbomb, possibly inspired by Bautista.

Post Malone is pretty weak in WWE 2K24.

You can purchase the pack by itself for $9.99 or get the Season Pass, which includes all five DLC packs this year. The Season Pass was included in the Deluxe and 40 Years of Wrestlemania editions; all you have to do is redeem the packs as they release. The recently returned CM Punk appeared in the first ECW-themed DLC suite. It included the Dudley Boyz, Terry Funk, and Sandman as well.

On July 24, Pat McAfee and his friends from his show will be included. One of the most exciting releases will be the Global Superstars Pack on September 20 because it will be the debut of former AEW star Jade Cargill to the game, in addition to Nia Jax, Michelle McCool, Carlito, Kairi Sane, and others.

New WCW Characters Head to WWE 2K24 Later This Year

The last five DLC characters currently scheduled for WWE 2K24 launch on November 13. They include:

Diamond Dallas Page

Iron Sheik

Mr. Perfect

Great Muta

Lex Luger

With Maven's recent popularity and success on his YouTube channel, it's a shame he isn't a part of WWE 2K24's DLC plans. He'd arguably fit better than Post Malone or Pat McAfee's friends. Others have wondered if Brock Lesnar could come back, but as he may have ties to Vince McMahon's sexual harassment and misconduct case, 2K may have opted to remove him from the roster, at least for this year.