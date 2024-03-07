Key Takeaways iOS gamers get ready - Hades arrives on March 19 with full customization and touch controls.

Supergiant Games delivers a masterpiece with Hades, offering classic action with a Greek mythology twist.

Thank Netflix for bringing Hades to iOS, along with a lineup of other indie gems and classic games.

There will be "No Escape" for iOS gamers when Hades becomes available to those users through Netflix. You can now pre-register for the game on the App Store.

Hades slashes its way to iOS platforms

Hades joins an illustrious list of indie gems on Netflix's app.

Hades will be available to download for both iPhones and iPads on March 19. "Hades on iOS is just a couple of weeks away!!" said the developer Supergiant Games on Twitter. Alongside the message, Supergiant revealed gameplay running on these devices and confirmed there will be "fully customizable touch controls" as well as a part of this version. No word on an Android release has been given.

Despite this port's announcement occurring late last year, it's still surprising Hades is out on iOS platforms. This action rogue-lite requires plenty of precision with light-speed decision-making. Additionally, it's been five years since the 1.0 version of the game launched. In fact, a sequel is currently being developed and will launch under early access in the second quarter. This could be a way for Supergiant Games to make money (of course), but also expand interest in Hades before its sequel plunges players down to hell again later this year.

Thanks, Netflix

The game's taken almost four years to reach the iOS platform, but it's well worth the wait. "Hades is no less than an absolute masterpiece, easily a contender for Supergiant's finest work yet, and a candidate for the year's best game," said our review. "It delivers truly classic action in almost every sense of the word, has the perfect level of difficulty, looks breathtaking and has a unique take on Greek mythology that hits just the right tone, always finding a way to keep you coming back for more, always playing to see what's next."

Netflix is the company you should thank for bringing Hades to iOS systems. By subscribing to its service, you'll get access to indie gems like Oxenfree, Before Your Eyes (get tissues ready), Immortality, Kentucky Route Zero, and Reigns: Three Kingdoms. The classic PS2 Grand Theft Auto games like Vice City and San Andreas are also a part of the service. It's a decent little lineup.

There are great games to play while you wait for Hades II later this year.