Key Takeaways Get ready for Endzone 2 on Steam Early Access this summer - promising first impressions and exciting new features.

Explore the badlands and manage multiple settlements with unique resources in the post-apocalyptic colony builder.

Improved settler behaviors, job distribution, and graphics make Endzone 2 a much-anticipated sequel.

We got a lot of great stuff from the recent Triple-i initiative event. All kinds of exciting new indies made an appearance, not least among them, Endzone 2 from Gentlymad Studios, the sequel to Endzone - A World Apart from 2021. Both games are post-apocalyptic colony builders in a Rimworld or Frostpunk sort of vein.

The sequel is coming to Steam Early Access this summer, and first impressions are promising. You can check out the trailer here, which shows off the new world and the building mechanics. It's by no means an extended look, but it's something for fans to get their teeth into while they wait for more information.

A World In Ruins

Speaking of more information, we did get a few bits and pieces about what we can expect from Endzone 2. We will, of course, get everything from the last game, so buckle up for a bumpy ride. The world has become a treacherous place, and it's up to you to build a colony and ensure that your people survive.

You now also have the option to hop on a bus and explore the badlands, an uninhabitable stretch of terrain full of ruins, loot and special missions. Exploring can potentially earn you great rewards; new trading partners, resources or technology, but it can be perilous too. Every trip into the badlands could mean disaster and could put the lives of your explorers in jeopardy.

A Whole New Scope

Relatedly, the world of Endzone 2 expands as you uncover new zones, each with its own unique resources to plunder. Also, unlike in the first game, you'll be able to manage multiple settlements during the same game. Vehicles have also been added, which was a big thing missing from the first game, to make managing all this easier.

Related Prime Video's Fallout Captures the Series' Apocalyptic Mayhem in New Trailer Check out the newest trailer and info for Prime Video's adaptation of Bethesda's Fallout, along with a new release date.

The settlers themselves have also seen changes. Their behaviors have been modified to avoid the pathing and job distribution issues from the first game, and the systems for managing them will be a lot easier to wrap your head around. It could be confusing previously, so it's nice to see this addressed.

Finally, there's been a big graphical upgrade. The rendering system has been completely overhauled for more detail and vibrancy, and the animations have received a makeover too. It's been a few years since the last game and it looks like the developers have been working hard during that time.

That's about all we know so far. Stay tuned for further updates.