Steam Next Fest has proven to be quite the exciting event this year, with accompanying the usual complement of gameplay trailers and demos. Among these was one from Raw Fury and Red Soul Games, wherein the publisher and developer finally confirmed a launch date for their upcoming horror title, Post Trauma To keep it brief, horror fans will at last be able to check out the full game on March 31 via PC, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Related 7 Best Horror Games To Play in the Dark Could I get some more nighttime with my horror game, please?

Even better, Post Trauma is among the games to get a playable demo as part of Steam Next Fest . From now until March 3, interested horror enthusiasts can check out said demo by heading over to the game's Steam page and adding it to their library. They will also, of course, be able to add it to the ol' wishlist should Post Trauma leave a good impression over the course of its demo.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Post Trauma puts players in the shoes of a very unfortunate individual known as Roman. Roman is a rather high-strung train conductor who also happens to be prone to panic attacks. He's haunted by some sort of incident from his past, with its effects still being strong enough to make the man blackout from the stress.

Roman is a rather high-strung train conductor who also happens to be prone to panic attacks.

It's after one of these attacks that Roman finds himself trapped in some sort of horrific alternate dimension filled with both alarmingly twisted architecture and monstrous creatures. Why he was brought here is unknown, but one can confidently bet that it has something to do with whatever it is from his past that still weighs on him so heavily.

Carve a path through the nightmare or try to slink out quietly; both methods have their place.

Roman will apparently be able to defend himself using a variety of weapons, but it seems the meat of Post Trauma isn't in combat. It seems that escaping from this nightmare dimension won't be as simple as simply locating a physical exit. Rather, players will need to piece and puzzle their way through several layers of mystery, most likely starting with those surrounding Roman himself.

There's no way a simple, panicky train conductor would just end up in another dimension for no particular reason, right?

This writer actually had the pleasure of trying out a demo for Post Trauma during Tokyo Game Show 2024. It was still early in the story, so there was very little in terms of the sorts of surreal surroundings mentioned above. However, even early on there were hints. Claustrophobic angles in hallways, a maze that was too big for the file storage room it was located in, and ominous sounds emanating from unclear sources were all among the oddities encountered.

Combat was also not a big factor in the demo shown at TGS. However, there were quite a few puzzles. Some were fairly simple to solve, while others actually took some real thought. Still others required either information found elsewhere in the area or an item that was not in Roman's inventory yet. Needless to say, it left the impression of being a good fit for anyone who enjoys a good mental challenge.