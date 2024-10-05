There's always something amusing whenever a developer's new game is almost the exact opposite of their previous, arguably best-known work in terms of tone. Developers YCJY Games are likely best known for Post Void, an extremely surreal and extremely fast arcade-style FPS that looked like a fever dream (as well as other fantastical games such as Sea Salt and The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human). And now here we have their newly-revealed next title, Keep Driving, which is an RPG about a cross-country road trip with vibes that are notably more peaceful and nostalgic. And while we have described that juxtaposition as amusing, it also results in something that looks quite interesting, as you can see in the reveal trailer below.

Hit the Road, Jack

Keep Driving is a slice-of-life tale set in the early 2000s, where you've just gotten your first car and now plan to drive cross-country in order to see a concert with your favorite band. As seen in the clip, though, what car you end up taking there is up to you (with one option even seemingly being a police car). In fact, the entire journey will be filled with choices to make, from picking up hitchhikers to getting upgrades for your car, all across a procedually-generated world with each trip. With different choices come different stories to unlock along the way, as well as multiple endings. And with each trip being set to take about one to four hours, each one should be quick enough in order to encourage multiple trips and multiple discoveries.

Instead of fighting goblins or dodging eldritch monstrosities, your obstacles here are things such as a herd of sheep blocking the road or being stuck behind a tractor.

So what helps make Keep Driving an RPG? Well, believe it or not, it does have turn-based combat, though "combat" is in quotes in the game's official description for a reason. Instead of fighting goblins or dodging eldritch monstrosities, your obstacles here are things such as a herd of sheep blocking the road or being stuck behind a tractor. And instead of duking it out with swords or magic, your tools to help you solve these obstacles are your own personal skills and whatever happens to be in your glove compartment. Gameplay-wise, titles such as Oregon Trail II and FTL are cited as an inspiration, along with films such as Paris, Texas, further contributing to the road trip feel, assisted by some indie tunes reminiscent of the era's music.

No release window has been announced yet for Keep Driving, or any platforms beyond PC for now. The game will be part of the upcoming Steam Next Fest that kicks off on October 14, though, so everyone will have a chance to check it out then. It should be interesting to see what the reception from players is, especially considering the current "Overwhelmingly Postitive" reception on Steam that Post Void has earned. Will Keep Driving also hit the same heights? Will fans be into this new direction from YCJY as well? Well see when Keep Driving makes its first impressions ahead of its eventual release.