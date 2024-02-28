Key Takeaways Enjoy the newest PowerWash Simulator DLC by cleansing iconic Warhammer 40,000 machines - a task suitable for even the newest Adeptus Mechanicus initiate.

Dive into the grimdark world of Warhammer as you scrub dirt off legendary Imperial war machines and bring much-needed cleanliness to the Imperium's war efforts.

Begin your path to tech-priesthood with the MKII Aqua-Santica Arquebus power washer and prove your devotion to the Omnissiah...by cleansing his blessed machines.

Enjoyers of clearing dirt and grime probably thought they had seen it all with the Final Fantasy VII, Spongebob Squarepants and Back to the Future DLCs for PowerWash Simulator. Surely it couldn't get any more ridiculous than cleaning up a time-traveling train engine or de-scuzzing the Merma-Lair, right? Well, yes and no.

The newest expansion launches today, taking fans all out to the furthest reaches of the galaxy in the Warhammer 40,000 Special Pack. Can one really call cleaning up the Emperor of Mankind's blessed machines of conquest and crusade a ridiculous task, though? Perhaps only if they want to risk drawing the attention of the Imperial Inquisition.

In order to take on the tasks of the Warhammer 40,000 Special Pack, PowerWash players will be signing up with the Adeptus Mechanicus, a technology-worshipping sub-sect within the Imperium of Man. Most depictions of this organization's members show them delving into Necron tomb worlds or managing the forge worlds that eternally churn out great machines of war and death for the Imperium.

All tech priests have to start somewhere, however, and for some, that means carrying out cleansing protocols on those few vehicles that actually manage to make it back from the front lines for a time. One would think that mere dirt wouldn't even register as a concern in a galaxy that's perpetually at war, but a clean death machine is an efficient death machine, and every little edge counts in these grimdark times.

A great many imperial war machines need a good cleansing.

PowerWash fans newly initiated into the Warhammer 40,000 Special Pack will have the honor of wielding the "MKII Aqua-Santica Arquebus" power washer as they carry out their tasks. These include clearing dirt, grime and xeno scum from some of the Imperium's most iconic vehicles and implements, such as:

The Ultramarines Land Raider

The Dark Angels Deathwing Redemptor Dreadnought

The Astra Militarum Rogal Dorn Tank

The House Hawkshroud Imperial Knight

The Blood Angels Thunderhawk

Again, one might be tempted to think of mere cleaning as the lowliest of tasks, and perhaps it is. For a menial of the Adeptus Mechanicus, however, it could very well be their first step on their path to becoming a tech priest one day. Who knows, perhaps such a devoted Menial could even rise to be a Fabricator General if they manage to live long enough and serve in a way that's pleasing to the Omnissiah.

Fans who are ready to begin their journey of technological ascension can pick up the Warhammer 40,000 Special Pack for PowerWash Simulator today for $7.99 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.