Fans of PowerWash Simulator continue to win big this year, with a consistent stream of both free and paid DLC content being added to the game. The best part? Most of the paid DLC packs are crossovers with fan-favorite franchises from every corner of pop culture.

That being said, we can't vouch for shelling out your hard-earned cash on all of these DLC packs. Some of them fail to warrant their price tag, while others go above and beyond the call of cleaning duty to create some of the best levels in the entire game. We're here to tell you which expansions are worth your hard-earned cash (and hard drive space).

7 Warhammer 40,000

Purge the Unclean

Warhammer 40,000 has had a huge year in the video game industry, with titles like Rogue Trader, Space Marine 2 and Speed Freekz all releasing to high acclaim. The franchise's crossover DLC in PowerWash Simulator, however, fails to hit the mark.

There are a grand total of zero location-based levels in this pack, only featuring vehicles from the 40K universe. The custom power washer was a nice touch, but this is by far the least amount of content in a PowerWash DLC.

6 Back to the Future

OUTATIME

Back to the Future is one of the most beloved film franchises of all time, full of iconic locations and production design that are still referenced to this day. The DLC for PowerWash Simulator fails to capture enough of these iconic visuals to win us over.

Levels like the Delorean and the clock tower are no-brainers, but other choices like Doc's plain white van and the train engine we see for a whole three minutes in BTTF 3 are bizarre choices to us (especially with locations like Cafe 80's, Biff's Casino and the 2015 McFly House right there).

5 Tomb Raider

Welcome to Croft Manor

The Tomb Raider Special Pack may be a little bit bland, but who can complain when it's free? There's a lot of ground to cover in this pack, which is spread out across the iconic Croft Manor estate from the original Tomb Raider games.

This pack gets bonus points from us for having a large number of location-based levels, as well as a lot of neat Easter eggs in the messages and props found around the levels. The larger levels in this DLC can be a bit of a pain, taking a long time with a lot of hard-to-reach spots to clean.

4 Midgar (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Where is Cloud?

Another free crossover pack for PowerWash Simulator, the Midgar Special Pack has a lot of charm for fans of the Final Fantasy games, as well as plenty of cool-looking levels for newcomers to the franchise. One of our editors who will not be named (Amanda) will probably take issue with placing this pack so high, but she's not writing the article!

The mech levels feature large moving parts that make washing more interesting and dynamic, and our personal favorite level, the Seventh Heaven bar, is a great map with tons of variety and the perfect balance of large and small tasks.

3 Alice's Adventures

A trip to wonderland

The only paid DLC pack in the game that isn't a crossover with a licensed franchise (although Alice in Wonderland is an iconic story on its own), the Alice's Adventures Special Pack brings five huge and colorful levels into the game that bring new ideas and perspectives to the game.

With so many reality-based levels and DLC packs, having a fantastical pack full of oddly-shaped furniture and larger-than-life set pieces is extremely refreshing. The contrast of squiggly and curvy surfaces with the straight and narrow power washer in your hands makes for great jobs (all of which are big locations).

2 Shrek

Layers and layers of grime

The newest DLC pack, the Shrek Special Pack, brings another five big location-based maps to PowerWash Simulator. Perfectly written messages from iconic characters of the franchise arriving on your phone only adds to the immersion, as you ditch the normal PowerWash garb for a suit of armor and a sword-shaped washer.

The levels in this map are so big that they all insist on working with a teammate, which can be tiring. But at the end of the day, with huge spaces like Duloc and Shrek's Swamp to clean, it's an incredible amount of bang-for-your-buck. We also love seeing love for Shrek 2 (the superior film of the franchise) whenever we can get it.

1 SpongeBob SquarePants

Firmly grasp it!

The best DLC pack for PowerWash Simulator is the Spongebob Squarepants Special Pack, which breaks the mold by including six new levels (instead of the normal five for other DLCs) that all change the art style of the game to fit into the Spongebob Universe. The choices of levels are perfect, too (although we wish the Krust Krab had an interior to clean), with classic locations like Conch Street alongside fan-favorite cuts like the Invisible Boatmobile.

This has the most Easter eggs and references of any DLC pack (clean Patrick's ID card first for a special achievement), and almost feels like more of a licensed spin-off game than a normal DLC. Your characters turn into animated fish from Bikini Bottom, your washer and surroundings are all cell-shaded and even the scaffolding and ladders are in re-imagined in the Spongebob design style.