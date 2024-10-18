There are over 70 different jobs to play in PowerWash Simulator and its numerous DLCs, providing players with dozens of hours of oddly-satisfying pressure-cleaning greatness. Most levels provide a fun time to play with friends, but some of them stand out as the best, most memorable jobs in the game.

Taking a look across the career mode, bonus jobs, and all the DLC special packs, we can think of ten jobs that stand out as the best in the game (and, unsurprisingly, almost none of them are vehicle jobs).

10 Clean the Food Truck

Bonus Job Vehicle

The only vehicle to make it on this list is the food truck, and it's no shock that it's the only vehicle that is basically its own location. There's an interior and exterior to clean, without all the annoying undercarriage and hidden components that the motorcycles and boats of the game have.

The colors used in this design are perfect for cleaning, leaving behind bright red metal and checkerboard-tiled counters when hit with the pressure washer. Washing the chalk off of the chalkboards, as well as the cages in the fryers, are extra-satisfying parts of this level.

9 Clean the Carousel

Career Mode Location

Everybody loves a good gimmick, and having the carousel job in PowerWash actually spin is a perfect example. It's not too big, not too small, and has a dynamic new mechanic that affects the normally-static gameplay.

While the carousel is spinning, you can actually clean the inside of it faster by walking in the opposite direction. Alternatively, you can also just stand still and toggle your sprayer on, then sit back and let the carousel do all the work for you. Just remember to get the tops and bottoms of the poles!

8 Clean the Skate Park

Career Mode Location

Fans of wide angle, large area cleaning know how satisfying the skate park job is, chock-full of big walls and flat surfaces to clean in straight and tidy lines of pressurized water. The lack of complex angles and hard-to-reach spots makes this a perfect turn-off-your-brain level.

Related Astro Bot: 10 Best Crash Site Animations, Ranked The best VIP Bot easter eggs you can watch in hub world!

You might notice a stray soccer ball from the park outside stuck in the pool on the raised area near the entrance. Spray the ball hard enough to knock it out of the bowl, and you'll get a special achievement for your efforts!

7 Clean the Back Garden

Career Mode Location

The first location-based job in the campaign is the perfect introduction for new players to the world of PowerWash Simulator, providing a perfect balance of small and large tasks, cleverly split up and separated with bright green grass to make progression feel more tangible.

Every person that we've personally introduced to the game was immediately locked in and in love upon starting this level. To quote one friend after completing the path edgings near the spawn: "This game is actually so good, holy crap."

6 Mermalair

SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack

The only indoor level in the SpongeBob DLC, Mermaidman and Barnacle Boy's iconic Mermalair, is stuffed to the brim with references and inside jokes for SpongeBob fans. It carries a fantastic spread of objects to clean, ranging from small and intricate props to big animated screens.

There's a lot of movement and animation happening in this level, like the giant monitor that turns and the Dirty Bubble floating in his case. We played this one in two-player co-op, and we were so entranced by the cleaning that neither of us spoke a word for a solid half an hour.

5 Fairy Godmother’s Potion Factory

Shrek Special Pack

The cinematic masterpiece Shrek 2 gets its deserved recognition with this job, tasking players to clean up after Shrek's mess that he makes in the film at the Fairy Godmother’s Potion Factory. It's a perfectly-fitting inclusion for PowerWash Simulator, as it allows players to clean up the actual mess that was made in the film.

Related 10 Non-Horror Games To Play on Halloween Video games that are just the right balance between safe and spooky!

There's a wide variety of different things to clean, with things like potions and conveyor belts varying in size and difficulty for a great all-round experience. Plus, the running wheel provides similar satisfaction to the carousel job, allowing you to stand still and let the mechanism do the work for you.

4 Clean the Aquarium

Bonus Job Location

It's strange to think of the aquarium job as the level with the widest scope in the game, but at the same time, there aren't many levels that are truly this massive. With multiple giant rooms to clean, as well as grime to wash off all the floors, ceilings, and walls, it's definitely a job for more than one person.

The colorful blue walls are extremely satisfying to clean the dirt off of, and are perfectly contrasted by the orange glow of the dirt detection mechanic. It's a beast, but it's perfect for large groups to take on together for a lengthy session.

3 Duloc

Shrek Special Pack

The Shrek Special Pack is made up of huge location jobs with tons of items and buildings to clean. The medieval city of Duloc contains the single greatest object to clean in the entire game: the Information Booth.

Switch your nozzle to vertical mode, open up the booth, and spray in one solid line from right to left over all the puppets inside to achieve the greatest sensation of rapid-fire cleaning that PowerWash can provide. The noise that our assistant washer made upon firing off their washer at this It's A Small World parody for the first time can only be described as pure bliss.

2 Clean the Washroom

Career Mode Location

When my girlfriend and I entered the first completely-indoor location job in the game, the washroom, we both let out an excited "ooooooo!" at the same time. The appeal here comes not only in the tightly-packed tasks and head-to-toe filth, but the concept of the level itself.

Everybody has been in a public restroom, and everybody has had the feeling that it was desperately in need of a deep cleaning job. With full-body hazmat suits on and the entire afternoon free, it was finally time to get our revenge on the dreaded dirty bathroom.

1 Seventh Heaven

Midgar Special Pack

Our pick for the best level in the game goes to the Seventh Heaven bar from the Final Fantasy DLC pack, which features a perfect combination of large surfaces and smaller objects to clean the dirt from. The wooden beams that cross the ceiling and walls separate the bar into neat and satisfying portions for cleaning, while the area behind the bar features well-placed props for a more dynamic cleaning experience.

The design of the bar (underneath the grime) is fantastic, with bright neon signs and pinball machines glowing against the dark wood floors and brick-and-mortar walls. The Final Fantasy Easter eggs in this level are the finishing touch, including Cloud's iconic Buster Sword leaning on the bar ready to get hosed down to its former glory.

Next Best Games Currently on PlayStation Plus Want to get the most out of your PS Plus Subscription? Here's how!