As summer wears on, thoughts naturally turn to fall and the more pleasant, cooler temperatures that accompany it. Yet, it looks like game enthusiasts aren’t really going to be getting a break due to all the hot releases coming in just a couple of months. Sonic fans in particular have something really special to look forward to in Sonic X Shadow Generations, and now they can put in their pre-order for its ultimate version: the Sonic X Shadow Generations Collector’s Edition.

Sega has once again partnered with Limited Run Games for this special edition of Sonic X Shadow Generations, and the team over there has really put together something quite special this time. Starting with digital goodies, this version comes with a Sonic Adventure skin to use in-game.

As for physical goods, this edition comes with a whole pile of extras, including a Dreamcast commemorative jewel case, a steelbook case, a standard case with a reversible cover, Chao figurines, a Sonic, Shadow and Classic Sonic Shoes keychain, an art book, Gerald Robotnik’s journal, a soundtrack CD, a certificate of authenticity, a collector’s box and a Sonic & Shadow Dreamcast statue.

It’s a collection that just about any fan of the original Sonic Adventure 2 would likely love to have, but it’s not going to come cheap. The Sonic X Shadow Generations Collector’s Edition will retail for $249.99, with orders arriving sometime in 2025. It might be a little long to wait for those who are eagerly awaiting their chance to enjoy the game, but perhaps it’s one that’s worth it considering everything included in the package.

Sonic Generations is back and is looking better than ever.

For those that don’t really follow the Sonic series all that closely, Sonic X Shadow Generations is something of an expanded remaster of 2011’s Sonic Generations. The original was a compilation of the best 2D and 3D stages from across the series’ then twenty-year history, all of which had been fully remade with new artwork and gameplay segments.

Sonic X Shadow Generations includes the original game in its entirety, fully remastered with upgraded visuals, cinematics and new bonus content for fans to enjoy. The biggest draw, though, is almost certainly the brand-new story campaign for Shadow, which features new stages to run through and new abilities for Shadow to take on Black Doom with.

Sonic X Shadow Generations releases on October 22 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.