Key Takeaways Pre-orders for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake now available with in-game bonus items for players who pre-order.

Game features modernized look with 2D pixel sprites and 3D environments, along with quality of life improvements.

New features include customization of party members, Monster Wrangler vocation for taming and commanding monsters.

As the release date for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake draws near, pre-orders for all platforms have gone live today. Ahead of its November 14 release, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is available for digital pre-order from My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Steam. Physical pre-orders are available from Square Enix Store for Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players who pre-order will receive in game bonus items of Trouble-Free Travel Kit with Elevating Shoes, Seed of Defence x3, Seed of Agility x3, Seed of Magic x3, Seed of Strength x3 and Seed of Life x3.

Related Review: Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Switch) Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation shows its age even with the modernization but it also holds up very well.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D brings a modernized look to Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation, combining 2D pixel sprites with reimagined 3D environments with much greater clarity and detail than was seen in previous versions. Dragon Quest III is the chronological beginning of the Erdrick Trilogy, which will continue in 2025 with the release of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will allow returning fans to experience the classic RPG like never before with the addition of quality of life improvements such as auto-save, plentiful new save points throughout the journey, customizable battle speed, an auto-battle function, a modernized UI and quality-of-life conveniences across the entire game. Additionally, there will be challenging new boss fights in newly added story episodes that focus on the origins of Ortega, the legendary hero and protagonist's father who disappeared in battle trying to stop the archfiend.

Close

In addition to these quality of life improvements, some other new features have been revealed in this trailer. Players will now have the ability to customize the appearance of their party members, including voice selection options. But the most intriguing addition is the new Monster Wrangler vocation. Monster Wrangler is a familiar term for fans of the Dragon Quest Monsters spinoff games, as these are individuals with the ability to tame and command monsters. The trailer hasn't revealed too many details about how Monster Wranglers will function in Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, but it's only a matter of time before these details get revealed.