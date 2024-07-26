Key Takeaways Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP offers classic game with quality of life improvements and new features for original fans. Pre-orders open now.

Lollipop Chainsaw was originally released in 2012. Its initial reception was mixed, but it has grown a strong cult following among those who can appreciate the finer things in life. An enhanced remaster, Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, is scheduled for digital release in a couple of months, but Limited Run Games has put together something for those who still collect physical media. Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is available in a Standard and Cheerleader Edition from Limited Run Games, and pre-orders are open now until August 25, and can be played on Limited Run Games' website.

Welcome To San Romero High

Lollipop Chainsaw stars Juliet Starling, a seemingly normal cheerleader at San Romero High School. On her 18th birthday, she meets up with her boyfriend Nick Carlyle to meet her family for the first time. This scenario seems stressful enough, but what should be a normal event for the teens goes awry as a zombie apocalypse breaks out. Nick is bitten by a zombie, but "lucky" for him, it turns out his girlfriend is a chainsaw wielding ninja who comes from a family of highly skilled zombie hunters. Juliet performs a ritual which saves Nick's head, turning him into a talking fashion accessory as Juliet charges to her school to take care of the zombies.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePop keeps the classic game mostly as we remember while adding some quality of life improvements. These improve higher resolution and framerate, along with shortening the load times. Improvements have been made to the camera, as well as tightening up the controls for faster combat, making the action more responsive and exhilarating. There is a new optional RePOP mode that adds a colorful pop art style to the action. There will also be additional outfits, chainsaws, hair colors and other features added to Juliet's room. From the pre-release information provided, Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP appears to be trying to find the balance between keeping the core essence intact for the original fans while adding enough quality of life improvements to feel more contemporary.

Both the Standard Edition and Cheerleader Edition will be available for PlayStation 5, Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The Standard Edition contains a region free cart or disc of the game and the appropriate case and costs $44.99. The Cheerleader Editions will set you back $149.99 and includes the physical copy of the game, a Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Collector's box, Sountrack, Artbook, 10" Juliet Starling Statue, Nick Carlyle Head Keychain, San Romero Knights High School Medal and a Sticker. Pre-orders from Limited Run Games are live now through August 25 and are expected to ship in May. Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will release digitally on September 25 on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch and Xbox Series X|S.