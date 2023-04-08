Bionic Bay Proves Physics-Based Platformers Can Not Only Entice But Evolve

“Well, clearly there’s still a market for it. Why else would it exist?” One of the more common responses you’re bound to hear — be it coming out of one’s own mouth or someone else’s — in reaction to seeing a game so obviously (blatantly in spots) taking not-so-subtle cues from memorable hits of previous. Unnecessary it may be to make such a remark when it comes to the craze of roguelites, Metroidvanias, survival games, and as it now has become apparent, card-based deck-builders of varying intentions. But one area this brash, maybe too quick to prejudge, sentiment may still be relevant is in a particular brand of puzzle-platformer. Specifically those with a greater emphasis on the utilization of physics — enveloped, perhaps menacingly so, in some antagonistic world scarce on direct storytelling but heavy on implication and thicker still with a particular aesthetic.

Not to say there isn’t value in developers deciding on continuing where Playdead left off. Much like the field of FMVs and multiple choice-based adventure games, the reality may well dictate that most will falter, but one’s [naive] hope to uncover that hidden gem dictates that these sub-genres will still illicit dedication of one’s hunting down of upcoming curiosities. That said, “curious” isn’t exactly the first word to associate a game like Bionic Bay with. Despite the fact developers Psychoflow Studios are seemingly following Playdead’s formula to a tee, with all the nuances, fine details and perfectly-timed moments that come with it. You have your lone, wandering, insignificantly-small character fumbling through an indecipherable world. As much as you have your physics-based puzzles whose solutions and routes to success are themselves death-traps ready to snap shut on your feeble little body. Traps and deadly pitfalls you’re inevitably bound to trigger without even realizing it.

The trappings of such prior encounters are all here and accounted for. Progression forward — or in Bionic Bay’s case, forward, backwards, up, down and eventually, seemingly directionless — making one transition between large-scale environments to the next. Little explanation or context behind the meaning or even relevance of these places you precariously leap off and soon-after onto other than “get through them and stay in one piece if you can.” With all the ridiculousness that comes with such an objective, in surviving detonating mines and catapulted debris alike. And that’s just the most basic of foundations. We haven’t even gotten into the fact that in the case of Bionic Bay, your abilities — unnatural and occurring as a result of more an incidental rather than intended acquisitions — serve a more interactive and integral part of the puzzle-solving. Of course, you still have the block-pushing and the carefully-timed sprints and leaps aplenty, but in adding to that most human of repertoires, you have the more inhuman and supernatural skills.

First up is the ability to teleport an object from one position to the next. A skill that basic it may be in its concept, makes for clever instances where the very nature of physics plays a more pivotal role. And not just on the basis of, say, building some make-shift bridge or blocking a particular spot, but in one comical example, making sure said teleporting shenanigans don’t inadvertently end up with you getting squashed. You, of course, do get squashed; as previously mentioned, these types of games are prone to throwing the odd cheeky little “got ’em” or two and Bionic Bay is no exception. The added bonus being that such deaths are a consequence of one’s own gameplay interactions, rather than some scripted chase segment you’ve simply inadequately failed to account for. Another instance of having to balance precision jumps between floating objects and avoiding a sequence of lasers, another commendable mix of deduction, agility and trying one’s best not to get too impatient with said timing. For the game to then suddenly decide, no doubt with a figurative light-bulb now a lit floating above its head: “but what if instead…you bounce on the lasers?”

Maybe that’s where Bionic Bay successfully manages to nudge the dial from mildly curious to modestly interested. And that’s it’s occasional humility and acknowledgment of how crazy gameplay mechanics can potentially get in a game like this. For all its peril and its risk and the task of avoiding death, you have these moments of levity. Of finding your character ricocheting between two lasers cast parallel to one another. Your motion and your agency alike, relegated to that of a pinball violently smacking from one surface to the next — accompanying sound effects only doubling down on the ridiculousness of such a scene. Which, to put it simply, is great; for this brand of platformer, so often trying to be evocative or impactful in what it’s presenting, narrative or not, to find Bionic Bay not completely turning its back on the experimental craziness of its gameplay. A sign that the developers aren’t too protective of their world, their artistic vision if you will. After all, you’re a human who starts off with the ability to warp objects from one space to another — safe to say any semblance of maintaining integrity or “being taken seriously” has been left at the door.



All of which does however remain wound up in an art-style and by extension, a sense of world-building that does fall along familiar lines. Imposing in its scale, perilous in its worn and aged construction. A wide spectrum of bright colors undermined by the filth and stature of this man-made (or perhaps not) facility. Never slipping fully into direct antagonism against the player-character, but doing its best to stand as the cusp of such. An introductory cutscene seeming to point towards this locale being far from foreign to our lone individual. But this as far as world-building and supposed narration that Bionic Bay goes before demo’s end. Which is then followed by a flash of B-roll that offers glimpses into the later segments and accompanying abilities. A tease to more anti-grav, momentum-based antics and scenarios that are a touch faster and more frantic than even the ample exploding mines and floating platforms already experienced.

Maybe the implication of its world will become a greater focus later on, maybe they won’t. Whatever direction Bionic Bay ends up taking — regardless of the actual physical direction the player-character is forced to ascend or descend towards — the early signs here are promising. Promising not just on the basis that Psychoflow Studios know how to make an interesting puzzle-platformer with an emphasis on those recognizable physics traits. But more importantly, that this brand of platformer still has within itself to grow, evolve and do more than just paint a dreary, isolating and oppressive world to navigate. Not that there isn’t intrigue as to how such perilous scenarios and “by the skin of one’s teeth” moments are orchestrated. Like Gravity Circuit before it, Bionic Bay very much pays homage to the games (and in a way, the developer of said IPs) it’s meaning to imitate in its early pitch. Yet more importantly, the biggest take-away here: it’s anything but overly-protective of the material to the point of insulating it from evolution. After what’s felt like so many games over the years that merely replicate (with varied results) the experience on tone alone, Bionic Bay feels like the first effort in a while to ask that most important question. Beyond simply whether a market for these kinds of games still exists. “Can this sub-genre still grow further?” From early glimpses, Psychoflow Studios are proving that yes, it most certainly can.