Get a Tasty Bunger with a Fryder Side on the Isle of Bugsnax

Upon release for PS4 and PS5, Bugsnax was one of the most surprising and delightful little indie titles brought to us from the creators of the equally wild and fantastical Octodad. With a charming and touching story, tons of creative puzzle gameplay and memorable characters that stuck with players, Bugsnax was a quick fan favorite. The announcement of DLC was one of absolute joy as more Bugsnax was exactly what many wanted, as there’s never enough Bunger to go around. We got the opportunity to take a look at the upcoming Isle of Bugsnax and it’s an exciting experience that fans of the base game should be excited for.

The story in Isle of Bugsnax takes place in the midst of other on-goings of the main story, as a group of the original cast have traveled to a secondary island and decided to explore their new surroundings. They immediately begin stumbling across old ruins and entirely new species of Bugsnax waiting to be captured (and eaten as well). The crew decides to set up camp and see what else they can uncover about this mysterious new island and what immediately becomes clear is this island is seeming inhabited by unusually massive Bugsnax that offer a great challenge for this group. Since our playable hero is unable to eat the Bugnsax themselves they’re still the most valuable at capturing them without getting lured into eating everything they come across in addition to being well versed with all the traps and items they’ve brought along with them. There appears to be a much larger mystery at play on this deserted island, so it will take this adventurous and hungry group working together to figure out what exactly lies in wait on the Isle of Bugsnax.

The basic gameplay of the DLC is much the same with the goal being to capture Bugsnax within certain objectives and progress. This time around, however, things are much more dangerous with giant Bugsnax wandering around. Fortunately there seems to be a new mysterious substance that allows these giant Bugsnax to be shrunk down in order for capture, as regular traps won’t be able to do the job. Our brave hero takes up their role to begin capturing Bugsnax and no worries, they still take no damage from the beasts but instead will just get slung around when attacked. Brand new Bugsnax means new ways to take on tasks and conquer challenges such as breaking down walls that stand in the way and opening new paths.



Isle of Bugsnax seems to be set on delivering exactly what players have been looking for: more new places to explore and critters to capture in unique new ways. The story seems set on giving players more insight into the unique world that’s been crafted and it feels set to charm fans looking for some more exciting Bugsnax adventures. Young Hourses has stated that Isle of Bugsnax will last players around 3 to 4 hours, enough time to get to experience a new free story when it becomes available to download. The free story update will be available alongside the release of the Switch and Xbox versions on April 28 so players can experience every little bit that Bugsnax has to offer on their preferred platform.