Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’s Galactic Adventure Embraces Deeper Combat, Exploration

When Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was first announced in 2017, few had expected this bizarre collaboration between Ubisoft and Nintendo, particularly since it fell into the rare category of console-exclusive turn-based strategy games. To the surprise of many, Kingdom Battle turned out to be a breath of fresh air, with combat that could be enjoyed by both newcomers to the genre and veterans, and a charming cast of characters as Mario and the rest of the Mushroom Kingdom crew mixed shockingly well with their Rabbid counterparts and their knack for physical antics. Five years on, the first game has seen over ten million players, leaving plenty of excited players for the upcoming sequel, Sparks of Hope, which was first announced last year and looks to take the dysfunctional crew into the far reaches of space. We recently got a chance to get several hours of hands-on time with the Switch title and the introduction of real-time strategy elements and more opportunities for exploration left us walking away impressed with this ambitious sequel.

After the events of the first game, the Mushroom Kingdom now lives in harmony with their new screaming inhabitants, but if over thirty years of Mario games have taught us anything, this land never truly knows peace for long. Cursa, a mysterious dark entity with the power to control enveloping black goo known as Darkmess, has set her sights on gaining the energy of Sparks, a new fusion of Rabbids and Lumas (the star-shaped creatures from Super Mario Galaxy), and will stop at nothing to achieve her goals. Never ones to skip a chance at being heroes, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, their Rabbid doppelgangers and Beep-0 leave their planet behind to attempt to restore peace to the galaxy. Alongside fresh additions to the cast such as Rabbid Rosalina, Bowser and Edge, a Spark hunting Rabbid whose true intentions aren’t fully clear, each planet offers a unique environment to explore and new characters to meet and discover their backstories through paintings spread throughout the interior sections in each location. While the written dialogue is more hit and miss with its humor, the physical gags are more consistently amusing as the simultaneously curious and oblivious Rabbids never fail to make even the most dangerous of situations an opportunity for pratfalls and goofs.



After the chaotic prologue, the crew of heroes steps foot onto the first planet, the unusually stormy Beacon Beach. Unlike the first game where your ability to take part in activities outside of combat was limited, Sparks of Hope provides players with decent-sized hubs to explore full of coins, star bits, puzzles and side quests. Enemies, which include both cursed Rabbids and familiar Mushroom Kingdom opponents, now also wander the environments, and will persistently chase down anyone in their sights, sending players who collide or willingly dash into them into briefer combat encounters. Meanwhile, the side quests range from the basic “Defeat X number of enemies” to longer diversions that introduce new characters and offer more substantial rewards, such as tokens that can be used to purchase weapon skins and new Sparks that offer additional abilities for your heroes during combat. These hubs do a great job of rewarding curious players with extra currency to spend at the shop or XP to spend on each character’s skill tree and serve as a nice change of pace from the more challenging combat sections.

Between Beacon Beach and the second planet, the chilly Pristine Peaks, there were plenty of opportunities to mess around with the new mechanics introduced to this sequel’s combat. While the first game’s encounters relied on grid-based movement and was fully turn-based, Sparks of Hope introduces real-time elements to its showdowns to offer more chances for players to think creatively and engage with the scenario presented to them at the start of each turn. Bob-ombs, which appear for the first time in this crossover series alongside Goombas, can be dashed into to light their fuse, and then picked up and tossed to hurt other enemies and destroy cover, all without spending a single action point. Team jumps return to help allies that are close by get the other one airborne and moving towards a new position, but the player now has control over their in-air movement and the moment that they drop, assuming Beep-0 doesn’t tire out first. Characters will automatically position themselves behind nearby cover that is within their movement grid, after which the player can spend up to two action points on various attacks and abilities.



In addition to each character’s unique weapons, such as Luigi’s long-range precision bow and arrow and Rabbid Mario’s short-range blasters, each roster member also has their own signature move that operates based on a cooldown, granting Rabbid Peach the ability to heal nearby allies and multiple other characters an overwatch-style ability (as in XCOM, not Blizzard’s team-based FPS) to shoot at any moving enemies in their sightline during the opponent’s turn. But the titular Sparks show their true potential in combat, doubling the amount of available options players have to choose between with their limited action points. From taking advantage of enemy weaknesses by buffing dashes and attacks with element-based enhancements such as fire and electricity, to regenerating HP and returning damage inflicted onto an ally back to the enemy, each Spark contains a passive and active ability that can radically shift the course of a battle and can be upgraded with star bits to be even more effective.

As the player’s library of Sparks and number of Sparks that can be used by one character grows, the opportunities to coordinate these powers in the loadout section before each battle ensures that even a devastating defeat will leave the player with new ways to turn the table on their opponents on the next try, lessening the concern that players will be stuck replaying the same difficult encounter over and over. Players can also take advantage of Beep-0’s ability to hover over the battlefield before an encounter begins to learn more about the stage layout and the foes they are facing, including the elements they are weak to or won’t be affected by.



Between the introduction of real-time elements and the shocking potential that the Sparks bring to the battlefield, Sparks of Hope has drastically expanded on the depth of its tactics and strategy to create a fun and deep combat system that could even be appealing to those who often find themselves put off by similar turn-based mechanics. The opportunities for teamwork clearly present themselves throughout the battles, as an enemy that was previously hidden by cover can be launched into the air by one ally with an elemental attack and then shot again before they even hit the ground by a second ally that’s using overwatch for massive damage. With so many different Sparks to collect and upgrade, along with the unique playstyle and skill trees that each ally brings to the table, there’s plenty of room for experimentation in order to find the trio that can wreak the most havoc. The fleshed-out combat pairs well with the more rewarding exploration and charming personalities on display outside of these deadly encounters, making Sparks of Hope an exciting sequel that fans of the original and newcomers alike should have plenty of reasons to look forward to. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope launches on October 20 for Switch.