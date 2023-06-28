Mortal Kombat 1 Makes all the Right Moves, Albeit a Little Sluggishly

NetherRealm Studios is back in action with another Mortal Kombat game instead of the expected Injustice 3. Since the release of Mortal Kombat 2011, the renowned studio has alternated between its classic franchise and their DC franchise on a regular basis. This makes it surprising to get a new Mortal Kombat before a new Injustice. Yet, here we are with Mortal Kombat 1, the latest entry in the acclaimed fighting franchise that takes everything back to square zero. We were able to spend ample time with the Mortal Kombat 1 stress test to get a good feel for the mechanics and four of its fighters to see if Fire God Liu Kang has built a worthy successor to the franchise’s legacy.

The stress test was Mortal Kombat 1 at its most barebones, with four characters (Kenshi, Liu Kang, Kitana and Sub-Zero), three cameos (Sonya, Jax and Kano), two modes (Ladders and Online), and two stages (Fengjian Teahouse and Cage Mansion) available. While limited in content, this setup allowed us a chance to dive deeper into the available mechanics. In short, Mortal Kombat 1 comes off as a proper extension of Mortal Kombat 11, building off its mechanics, and in some cases, reverting controversial ones.

The basics are all here, with each character having variations of high, mid and low punches and kicks that can be spun into various combos and special moves. That strong sense of familiarity makes it easy to pick up and play the four legacy heroes. Though the combos and some input patterns have changed, players will find it easy to start firing off Liu Kang’s fireballs, Kenshi’s telekinetic push, and Sub-Zero’s ice ball.

Combos in Mortal Kombat 1 are particularly satisfying, with all four available options having excellent base combo options that can then be extended using specials, the new Kameo system or through enhanced moves. They look great, feel powerful and deliver excellent damage. Blocking remains viable, especially the new up-block to help defend against aerial attacks. Of the four fighters, Kenshi is the most difficult to learn but also the most interesting to play, with two different movesets. In his normal stance, Kenshi operates as any fighter would, but in his Sento stance, he’s able to control a spirit to deliver double the attacks. He’s more challenging and non-traditional to master, but that’s what makes this classic character’s evolution so fantastic. Sub-Zero, Kitana and Liu Kang don’t sport that same evolution, but remain enjoyable to play.

Not everything from Mortal Kombat 11 carried over. The controversial Super Meter split into Offense and Defense has been reversed. Breakers, Move Enhancements, Krushing Blows and Getup Attacks once again pull from the same Super Meter. Fatal Blows, unfortunately, are still tied to your health meter, meaning you can expect to see a lot of Hail Mary attempts at winning when the final game releases. Going back even further, Mortal Kombat 1 does away with the Variation system introduced in Mortal Kombat X, which finally allows each character full access to their movesets rather than rationing them between each variation.

Of course, you can’t talk about Mortal Kombat 1 without discussing the Kameo system. On paper, this is a tag-support system where players can call on a selected ally to run in and perform a move. In execution, it’s that plus more, allowing players to set up different opportunities by tapping into the Kameo. At its best, you have a character like Kano capable of opening up opportunities to extend combos or break an enemy’s combo. At its worst, you have a character like Sonya whose use takes control from you, slowing down an already slow game. Kameos have great potential, but the stress test didn’t always showcase that potential. Your mileage may vary with how front and center they are. The Kameos share the stage in every intro, outro, Fatal Blow and even some Fatalities. NetherRealm seems intent on pushing them as hard as possible, whether you want to share the stage with them or not.

Mortal Kombat 1’s biggest issue, though, lies with how it feels to play. Simply put, the game is slow and sluggish, even when compared to Mortal Kombat 11. Combo pacing is great, but mobility options feel slow and unresponsive. Whether this is from increased input delay or just the general settings NetherRealm has selected for movement, dashes aren’t great at closing the gap, jumps feel too floaty, and the slow wind-up speed of some of the Kameo character’s moves drag down a match’s pacing. Hopefully, NetherRealm can address this before launch.

A final positive for Mortal Kombat 1 is the presentation. While this isn’t a final build, NetherRealm’s decision to finally leave behind their Unreal 3 tech for Unreal 4 is already paying dividends. Mortal Kombat 1 looks great in motion, with impressive character modeling and texturing and heavily-detailed stages. Gameplay also appears locked to 60fps on PS5, though cinematic cutscenes drop down to 30fps. Still, for a stress test, what NetherRealm is currently showcasing is a significant step up from Mortal Kombat 11. Unfortunately, the stress test was not available on PC or Switch. What options and how each of those ports run remain a mystery.

While it’s a bummer we aren’t getting Injustice 3, getting to see what happens next in Mortal Kombat is exciting. Though we have to wait to see where the story goes, the Mortal Kombat 1 stress test gives us hope that NetherRealm can pull off another win. The mechanics feel familiar, but NetherRealm has carefully kept and refined what worked with Mortal Kombat 11 while reverting elements that didn’t. The available characters are fun to play, with various wrinkles that make their fighting styles unique. Kameos are interesting, but their prominence feels misguided given their wide variation in effectiveness, and the overall pacing is too sluggish. Still, Mortal Kombat 1 is on track for success. Hopefully, NetherRealm can polish things up and make the necessary changes to stick the landing.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches on September 19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Switch. NetherRealm Studios will host a beta sometime between now and the game’s launch, giving everyone a chance to see what changes they’ve made.