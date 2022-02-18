MyGM for WWE 2K22 Will Fulfill Your Booking Dreams

WWE 2K22 is due to launch on March 11 after taking a year off with focus being on the game and what fans want. MyGM was announced to return to the game as a trailer was released for the mode on Wednesday. 2K and Visual Concepts provided a hands-on preview to take for a spin and see just how this mode will work in the game. Plenty of depth has been added while condensing the experience to be much more manageable and provide guidance on booking shows and taking down your rival. MyGM is addicting and will provide the hook to keep WWE 2K22 players engaged for the long haul.

MyGM has you choosing one of four established general managers from the WWE Universe. You can also create your own GM from scratch, and even interfere in matches if that’s the direction of a storyline you choose. Each general manager has a perk to help boost certain aspects of your show whether it be monetary or WWE Superstar Morale. Each show revolves around a budget and you’ll need to either cut corners to save money or invest in certain aspects too boost show ratings. You’ll choose a rival GM and show to c0mpete against and the idea is to have the more successful show after the season.

The four shows that can be managed are RAW, Smackdown, NXT and NXT UK. Any GM can be assigned to any show of your choosing. The culmination of setting up your brand rivalry comes to the WWE Draft. The WWE Draft is held annually to help mix things up between shows, at least on the RAW and Smackdown side. Much like a Fantasy Draft, you’re given an allocation of funds and you’ll draft your roster. Certain Superstar types, such as bruiser or cruiserweight, will match up better and provide a boost. You will need to decide which faces or heels you want carrying your roster early on.



The goal in booking shows is to grow your audience and keep the funds growing. Each match is given a rating that culminates to a final score for each show. You have the option of doing 15, 25 or 50 week seasons as you look to build rivalries while managing Superstar morale. There will be a PPV each month and if a specific rivalry ranking is achieved, this can culminate at the PPV. You can choose stipulation matches such as tables, ladders, Hell in a Cell and more and can have people interfere in matches to help build the storyline even further.

Perk cards can be rewarded by achieving commissioner goals for each show. One of these includes the ability to make one of the opposing show’s Superstars randomly not compete in a week. On top of this, the budget allows for curating a better show. The basic starts at a high school gym with the goal of being able to afford an arena show on a weekly basis. These options will unlock with the ability to purchase over time. Another way to make money is through advertising during promos. These promos can hurt a Superstar’s microphone ability, however, but it can generate revenue. There are slots for promos during shows and can be used for advertising, charity (which gains fans but costs funds), self-promos for Superstars, Superstar call-outs and finally a face or heel change.



Funds can also be allocated to sign either free agents of WWE Legends to a contract. Some will be able to join full time if you’re willing to pay them. There are also random jobbers that can be used to help fill a show once there are more open slots available for that show. At the beginning, the process is compact and sweet and the game doesn’t just provide an open platform that forces you to figure things out by trial and error. 2K and Visual Concepts have done an excellent job here of providing guidance and also not forcing the player to go through tons of individual options to just get a show in. Shows can also be simulated or played individually, unless there’s a run-in on a specific match. In that case it will be simulated. Lastly, stamina plays a huge part as having a Superstar get too low can cause injuries, so try not to overuse Superstars every week. Growing your roster will help with this.

MyGM is looking to be an excellent experience as the preview gave a great idea of what to expect from the final game. This feels like a true Franchise Mode for WWE 2K22 that offers depth without getting overly complicated. The interface is rather easy to use and navigate as you’ll always feel like you know what’s going on with both your Superstars and the opposing show. MyGM is also just one of the modes and aspects that will be available in WWE 2K22.