PGA TOUR 2K23 Welcomes Addictive Topgolf Experience to Franchise

If you’re fortunate enough to live in a city that has a Topgolf, you likely already know how fun the experience can be. This is more than just a driving range as Topgolf offers various games to play with friends while helping to tool your swing while having some adult beverages along the way. While the experience can be pricey, it’s surely worth it for a good time. The casual approach to golf has opened the door for interested players and 2K is looking to offer the same type of experience. PGA TOUR 2K23 will include a Topgolf course to play with others in the game and we were offered hands-on with the mode.

Topgolf in PGA TOUR 2K23 will allow players to take their MyPLAYER into a game of one-on-one to score the highest points. This can be locally or online. 2K and HB Studios introduced Divot Derby late to the game for PGA TOUR 2K21, and the casual mode saw success for the quick play options and the approachability of the mode. The latest game will allow for either the traditional swing mechanic using the sticks or with the introduction of the three-click option. This means players won’t need to form a perfect swing and it makes the game, and the mode specifically, more approachable for everyone. The three-click mechanic is all about timing, but all advanced mechanics are available for use in Topgolf.

The goal for Topgolf is broken down into different zones. This allows for a variation of golf clubs to use and different approaches. Each zone has a separate breakdown of points within the target with the bullseye rewarding the highest points. The hands-on preview was strictly one-on-one with an online opponent via matchmaking. Players will shoot at the same time as there’s three minutes and thirty seconds to hit ten balls. Once the shot is finished and the next target is identified, players will need to realign their shots to the new location. Some are extremely close and some are extremely far, and players will need to factor in the wind as well.



The Topgolf in the game isn’t just a generic location. 2K has included the official Las Vegas Topgolf in PGA TOUR 2K23 and players can expect a backdrop of the town. It also features the look of the official stall that is seen at actual location. A tall net lines the playing field to keep balls in the field of play. Points can also be scored by the ball rolling into the target, which can come with using the 3 Wood and 5 Wood clubs. Highlighted zones will net a boost in points as these should be what are aimed for. The experience playing the hands-on points to this mode being even more addicting than the Divot Derby, especially with how quick each match goes. Players will need to rush and be accurate to score the most points and precision aim may come into play in the long-term to separate the competition.

The Topgolf mode will most likely expand in its match options and 2K has already stated there’s a 10 ball option outside of what was offered in the hands-on. The 20 ball option is the traditional option at actual locations, but each real world Topgolf has tons of different games so hopefully there will be more options to come. Players can play solo or against friends locally or online. 2K going down the road of offering fun and more casual ways to play golf will allow for you and your friends to be engaged for hours. PGA TOUR 2K23 will launch on October 14 for current generation and previous generation consoles along with PC. The game will include PGA Tour Pros that are headlined by Tiger Woods, the cover athlete for the game. Players can pre-order the Standard, Deluxe or Tiger Woods Edition now.