Space, Horror and Racetracks: THQ Reveals Upcoming Lineup

THQ has a few different titles in the works that are designed to cater to a variety of different gaming audiences. Horror, RTS, racing and even a venture into the world of real estate, THQ can’t be labeled as a one-dimensional publisher. Hardcore Gamer had the opportunity to take a look at four of their upcoming titles.

Alone in the Dark is a familiar name to survival horror fans and one of the biggest announcements coming from THQ. The reimagining is a love letter to the 1992 cult classic. Emily Hartwood learns that her uncle has gone missing, and with the help of private investigator Edward Carnby they return to Derceto Manor. This home for the mentally fatigued leads them to strange residents, portals to other worlds and nightmarish monsters as they unravel a more sinister plot in 1920s Louisiana, combining a gothic noir setting with Lovecraftian horror.

Trapped inside the mansion, the player will experience a psychological horror story penned by Mikael Hedberg, writer for Soma and Amnesia with the doom set by doom jazz musician Jason Kohnen, including a new reworking of Rising Sun Blues. Like the original Alone in the Dark, this reimagining will place heavy emphasis on story, combat and puzzle solving. Both Edward and Emily will be playable protagonists with their own story arcs, making two playthroughs necessary to experience the whole story. There’s currently no release date, but it’s planned for release on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.



Real estate development is considered a lucrative venture with the three most important things to consider are location, location, location. This makes the protagonist for Space For Sale either a brilliant innovator or someone doomed by their own hubris. Space For Sale is a sandbox game starring an astronaut that wants to be a real estate agent. The player will travel to bizarre alien worlds and try to make them habitable for those looking to relocate to new worlds. Some of the clientele may have some unusual requests for their domiciles but the customer is always. During the course of buying plots on distant worlds to turn into homes the player will encounter many unusual creatures that often serve a functional purpose such as alien crab creatures that have valuable resources on their shell. But handle with caution as these critters don’t like being poked. Also, one of the reasons why the vacant lots were able to be purchased cheaply is because of some moldy growth called space rot, which may be a problem this budding realtor has to address. Space For Sale is in development for PC with a release date to be determined.



Regardless of what everyone else in the world says, puns are great and glorious things and make excellent game titles. Wreckreation is the newest game that fits this description, and it’s hard not to get serious Burnout vibes from this title. Wreckreation is home to the player’s very own MixWorld, a 400 square kilometer sandbox where the player can construct their own racetrack where they are free to race, perform stunts and of course crash. Players aren’t limited to the 450 kilometers of road as they are able to drive everywhere, whether it be dense forests, sandy beaches or arctic tundra. Players are actually encouraged to go off road as there are secrets around every corner.

Players will be able to set records across seven different events: Drift, Air, Near Miss, Crash, Stunt and Time. Players will be able to compete against themselves or their friends with PVP splitscreen. Sledgehammer County is already filled with plenty of roadway for races and stunts but the player is free and encouraged to build upon this. With the freedom to add components such as ramps to the existing roadways players will be able to adjust the gameplay to fit their own preferences. In keeping with the customization theme, players will be able to pimp their ride with numerous customizing options from the start and have access to sixteen different FM stations for cruising tunes. And if the curated soundtrack isn’t to your liking, it’s possible to import Premium Spotify playlists.



Tempest Rising was the last game THQ had on display, which is a return to the classic real time strategy of ’90s PC games with modern twists and quality-of-life upgrades. As with traditional RTS games, players will pick a faction and construct their strongholds to defend themselves from the rival factions while laying waste to theirs. The single player campaign will feature two main factions, each their their own storyline and campaign with a third faction available for multiplayer. No release date is set for Tempest Rising outside of a projected 2023 release.



This is a taste of what THQ has in store for the foreseeable future. Updates with more information such as platform, release date window and other games will be posted as the information becomes available.