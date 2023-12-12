Tekken 8 Aims to Bring Back the Old Arcade Scene Feel

Bandai Namco is set to release Tekken 8 on January 26 to both arcades and current-generation consoles along with PC. The game will run on the Unreal Engine 5 and not much has been announced to this point. We know we can expect 32 characters and 16 battle stages for the major fights to take place, along with a Story Mode and much more that will be revealed here today. At a recent preview event in Los Angeles ahead of The Video Game Awards, we were able to get our hands on the latest preview build which included the new Arcade Quest, the revamped Super Ghost Battle and Tekken Ball. The main goal in sight is to offer more than just the basic fighting experience and to provide the tools to become the complete Tekken player.

While there’s a main story mode that sticks to the lore of Tekken, Tekken 8 will be introducing a second story for the first time. Arcade Quest will be having players create an avatar and compete at increasingly difficult arcades to have a chance to beat the ultimate champion. These animated avatars are all individually designed different in the world, and various avatars will provide missions to help earn more currency and ranking so that the player can compete. A good bit of this is training to become a better Tekken player as the progression will introduce the ins-and-outs of how Tekken is played and provides the opportunity to get good. Players will also unlock further customization options for their Avatars over the course of their journey. Each arcade requires beating a boss to progress and unlock the next arcade as players can expect the opposing fighters to be customized in apparel.

In Arcade Quest, players will select one fighter to progress throughout the story, gaining ranking in this mode for that fighter akin to what was seen in Tekken 7. The mode also allows for practice against rivals and will give an idea of the Tekken Fight Lounge that will also be introduced this year. This online mode and the Arcade Quest also aims to create the old arcade feel from days past. The arcade areas can be navigated, so there looks to be plenty of ways to maximize this mode across its various locations. What is introduced in this mode is the Super Ghost Battle, which will increase the depth of this previous mode to also help players get better at the game.



The Super Ghost Battle introduces what the rest of the tech world is implementing with machine-learning artificial intelligence. What this means is that your opponent is learning you at a much faster rate. Whether it be when and where to guard, back dash or and how to attack, this AI will remember your tendencies in a middle of a match. In the past, hundreds of matches would need to be played previously. Now, it’s quick and instantaneous and within a few matches, you’ll be getting beat. This allows not only to show where your strengths are, but also your weaknesses. This isn’t limited to just the individual, either, as other ghosts can be downloaded and competed against, which opens the door to improving your fight craft. In able to help identify these strengths and weaknesses, the developers have included a mode called My Replay and Tips. Replays can be instantly saved to go back and reviewed after the fact. This is prompted for after matches and will be available in Arcade Quest, Super Ghost Battle and Versus, providing feedback for the fights as well. Players can also expect the deepest customization outside of Arcade Quest Avatars for the fighters in the game. Accessories can be adjusted in size and placement. The Jukebox will also be available for all platforms to change the music for the individual user.

Tekken Ball has been brought back for Tekken 8, its first appearance from Tekken Tag Tournament 2 on the Wii U. This 1v1 mode uses a ball that plays a bit like volleyball that’s used to deal damage. The more the ball is volleyed, the more damage is stored in the ball. There will be four different balls available which offer different damage levels. The entire move set for each character is available to use, and Heat moves are also allowed to unleash damage. This will also be available for both offline and online play and will not require the mode to be unlocked.



Finally, the story mode will pick up where it left off in Tekken 7. Titled The Dark Awakens, the story will revolve around Jin and Kazuya as Kazuya has gained the top power and goes on a tirade. He starts the King of Iron Fist Tournament, and Jin is summoned to help bring down his father. Jin is at odds with his Devil Powers and since these have been pushed away, he has a struggle to regain this, both physically and mentally.

A demo of Tekken 8 will be available for all platforms starting with PlayStation 5 on December 14 and Xbox Series and PC on December 21. Everyone will get their first shot at the game outside of those who have had access to the Closed Beta Tests over the last few months. This also means that everyone who gets the demo will get access to more than just the fights, as Tekken 8 is shaping up to offer more than anything in the series ever has. Building on legacy modes with current modernization and introducing not only the Arcade Quest, but also the Tekken Fight Hub, could revolutionize not only how players learn how to play Tekken, but also to win at Tekken.