TGS 2022: Trekking Upstream with River Tails: Stronger Together

While shows like TGS are heavily dominated by the mainstream AAA studios and big budget titles, there’s usually a sizeable indie presence too. This is absolutely true of Tokyo Game Show 2022 too, which has sections for both independent studios and game design students to show-off their latest innovations. One such developer at TGS this year is Kid Onion Studio, which is granting guests the ability to try out its new co-op adventure-platformer: River Tails: Stronger Together. Put briefly: this one is worth trying.

If there was one word that could sum up River Tails: Stronger Together, it would be: “charming.” So much about it seems to be specifically aimed at sparking warm feelings in its players. Its world is wonderfully colorful and its characters are all cartoonish in design. The two protagonists in particular: Furple the Kitten and Finn the Fish have an endearing look about them. There weren’t many opportunities to see them up close during the demo, but those curious can get a better look in the official trailer.

As for actually playing it, it must be said that the cooperative element is strong here. Very much like in It Takes Two, both players need to be constantly working together to advance further upriver. As Furple, players will often remove blockages from the stream and scare piranhas away from Finn, while the latter player either creates platforms or raises logs to enable Furple to climb ever higher. See, Furple can’t swim; one touch of the water is enough to do him in. Likewise, Finn simply cannot do dry land, so no bouncing on the beach for him. It’s either use teamwork to overcome their weaknesses of suffer a quick death.



Fortunately, death doesn’t seem to be a terribly huge deal in River Tails: Stronger Together. If either Furple of Finn happen to come in contact with their bane, then the game will quickly reset both players back to the most recent checkpoint. Checkpoints happen to be frequent too, so deaths don’t feel too bad. There also doesn’t appear to be a grading system, so there’s no reason to get frustrated with one’s co-op partner. Just sit back and enjoy the platforming!

Players can’t get too relaxed though, since it seem levels get more challenging as they go. In the demo level, the process of unlocking paths forward eventually became complex too, with one section mixing log climbing, enemy scaring, jumping and leaf gate-raising all in quick succession. While it wasn’t as nerve-wracking as it may sound, it required one’s full attention and cooperation with their partner. In other words, it was kind of a rush.

If the rest of River Tails: Stronger Together is anything like this demo, then cooperative multiplayer enjoyers should keep their eyes on it. There’s no definitive release date yet, but it’s supposedly coming sometime next year for PC, Xbox and Switch.