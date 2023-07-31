The Crew Motorfest Set to Right Wrongs of Prior Entries

Since 2014, The Crew series has been a polarizing series for a variety of reasons. The original game went for a cross-country driving approach and had an impressive sense of scale to it, but felt lacking in content. The sequel had just about any kind of racing or driving one could ask for and felt almost too big for its own good, but was still a big improvement overall. The usage of a reality show as a framing device for all of the vehicular mayhem was a good one and was similar to what Split/Second did on the 360, PS3 and PC, but with a ton of options for vehicles. The Crew Motorfest does away with the numbering scheme, which feels like a smart move given that the brand isn’t so well-known that you’re shooting yourself in the foot with a rebranding and does put a better name on what’s going on compared to prior games.

Based on our time with the closed beta, The Crew Motorsport is going for a bit of a Forza Horizon vibe with a racing festival, but doing so with more of a structure to the events even with many different racing types available for cars, alongside planes and boats being usable. In an amusing bit, you can switch between vehicle types at will when traveling between event locations — so it’s possible and amusing to start driving and then just shift to a plane getting stuck on the road or a boat. It’s similar to Rider’s Republic allowing for different vehicle type switches in real-time, just clunkier and funnier due to the land-based nature of driving.



The core car racing action was what we spent the most time with in our testing and was impressive across the board. Street races with regular cars, ’00s-style Japanese tuner races, and even F1-style open-wheel racing was available and each felt well-crafted while still seeming different from one-another. Playing each racing style felt different when it came to handling and overall track feel — to an impressive extent. It’s hard enough to nail one style of racing down, let alone two and Motorfest does an impressive job at that.

Racing in the neon-soaked nights for the Japanese street races felt just as natural here as it did in something like Need For Speed Underground 2 back in the day, with the increase in horsepower allowing for so many little lighting effects to shine. Reflections especially look better now than ever before and drifting around corners while overtaking rivals felt exciting and accurate to how it would feel in a game that focused on mainly doing that.



The most-impressive racing action came from the open-wheel/F1 racing, which was the fastest overall action and the most exciting from a pure racing perspective. The night-time street racing looked more visually-impressive, but nothing topped the adrenaline rush of having these perfectly-controlling races with open-wheel driving. Movement around the track was a breeze and weaving in and out of wheel-to-wheel contact and close calls was exciting. While the usage of open-wheel racing has been done in many games, few do as good a job of making it feel as exciting as this does — even based on a limited sample in the beta.

The action is so smooth and yet maintains an ever-present fear of being overtaken because the cars are fast and you can easily get grouped. The open-wheel action reminded me a lot of the F1 content in the Horizon Chase Turbo DLC because of how claustrophobic the racing can be with everyone being bunched-up, while still never quite getting frustrating. The funniest racing action came in the form of the Lamborghini-centric trial course, which featured an oral history of the company alongside the logo plastering the screen to an absurd degree. As a WWE fan, I’ve seen company logos thrown around everywhere to a level that one would find almost impossible to imagine, and this did the same thing and led to some chuckles as a result because it was so ridiculous.



Unintentional comedy aside, the handling of supercars was exactly what expected with everything having a great sense of speed. Control was spot-on and I never found myself spinning out or oversteering to take turns or overtake rivals. That’s a stark contrast to the off-road racing that can be tougher — at least from what little was shown off in the beta. It was easy to oversteer in it and the hazards throughout the tracks, like bridges and small waterways, added a sense of danger that was lacking. The handling felt a bit like Motorstorm, but with less-intense mud-slinging and a greater emphasis on being careful with your movements.

Unfortunately, due to how limited the time of the beta was, there wasn’t much time to dabble with boat and plane racing, but those will be options in the full game. Based on how everything else worked, they should all work nicely especially since there weren’t any major issues with them in The Crew 2. The increase in overall quality for handling is noticeable for on-track driving and that should be the same for in-air and on-water races. The Crew Motorfest is set to hit Xbox, PlayStation, and PC hardware on September 14 and looks to allow the franchise to have its best chance yet at fulfilling its potential.