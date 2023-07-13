The Lee Brothers are Back in Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

It may go through periods of dormancy, but like Abobo, Double Dragon just won’t stay down. It’s been six years since the last Double Dragon game was released, the 8-bit style Double Dragon IV with a sporadic release schedule leading up to that point. Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is the latest resurrection of the beat ’em up series. From watching the promotional trailers it looks like the core essence of the gameplay from classic Double Dragon titles remains intact, but quite a few changes have been added.

Rise of the Dragons is a reboot of the Lee brothers war against crime. The year is 199X and New York City has been laid to waste by nuclear war. Citizens are terrorized from the excessively high crime and constant riots, with different gangs warring for total dominance of the city. Billy and Jimmy Lee are fed up with this nonsense, so they decide to take matters into their own hands as they go out to bust some gang lords. They won’t be alone, as Marian and Uncle Matin offer their own pugilistic prowess to support the martial artist brothers.

One of the major components of the gameplay in Double Dragon Gaiden is the emphasis on tag-team gameplay, an evolution of guest character mechanic introduced in Double Dragon III. Players will choose two of the four starting characters for their tag team, each one possessing different strengths and weaknesses. The Lee brothers are adept martial artists and can make use of stolen enemy weapons such as bottles and knives. Uncle Matin and Marian are quite different from each other. Matin is a big beefy dude who wields a riot shield and can effortlessly throw most enemies around like nothing. Marian packs a pistol, but in dire situations can throw out landmines or bust out a rocket launcher.



One of the more unexpected twists with Double Dragon Gaiden is the experimentation with rougelike elements. Each playthrough of Double Dragon Gaiden is meant to be unique. There are four gangs to battle at the start of the game, but the order in which the player chooses to tackle them influences the levels design. Earlier stages will be shorter with less enemies that are a smidge more docile. Later stages will be longer, with more aggressive enemies in greater numbers so the player can experience different incarnations of each level. The difficulty can be custom tailored to the player’s choosing, such as altering player health, enemy stats, enemy aggressiveness, upgrade and revive costs along with the amount of continues, including permadeath. These settings also determine the cost of tokens. Making the game easier will make them more expensive, making things harder will make them cheaper and having a balance of different settings will appropriately adjust the token cost. Tokens carry over from different playthroughs and can be used to purchase tips, artwork, music and additional characters. Multiple playthroughs are encouraged as the playable character roster starts at four, but there are nine additional characters waiting to be unlocked.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is meant to be played over and over again with each playthrough unlocking more characters and other goodies with tokens. Changing around the formula with a classic franchise is always risky business, but the approach works here. Ignoring the changes, the gameplay is classic Double Dragon where the player kicks and punches against waves of enemy gang members, stealing their weapons when they can and jump kicking them off rooftops. There are stages with environmental traps where being hit into a spike trap at the wrong time can set up a chain reaction of spike bouncing that would be an arcade owner’s dream come true back in the day. Changing up the stage progression is a great idea which helps keep subsequent playthroughs fresh. One could argue that the developers are using the roguelike mechanics and alternative level designs to artificially pad the game, and while this argument would have merit, it doesn’t change the fact that it does help keep repeated playthroughs interesting.



Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is scheduled for release on July 27 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The roguelike aspect sounded strange when it was first announced, but after playing through the early portions of the game, the skepticism has been replaced with optimism. In the era when Double Dragon debuted it was common to play games over and over again when they weren’t all twenty plus hour behemoths. The roguelike approach seems like it would encourage multiple playthroughs, but doing so in a way that remains interesting. Stay tuned for our final impressions closer to the release date.