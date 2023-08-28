The Talos Principle II Points to Croteam at Their Most Ambitious, Creative Best

It’s not everyday that you come away from a first look and feel an overwhelming elation at just how mature a studio appear to be coming across as. Not to say literally everyone but Croteam are wholly “immature” by contrast and at the risk of running off on some jaded and personally-cynical tangent here, it’s nice once in a while to be met with some coveted reassurance amidst the ongoing noise. That there still exists creators who don’t talk down to their consumers. Passionate and ardent in their ideas they may be, the concept that there are those who might end up disagreeing — maybe even disliking said stance — do exist in the real-world. A reality some fair few in the comics, TV, movie and indeed video game industry would do well to acknowledge, if not properly grow from.

But one of the most striking tidbits coming away from a recent hands-off showing of The Talos Principle II was Croteam’s intentional inclusion of a multitude of varying stances. Stances that, as one of the team touched upon when discussing the narrative and themes employed in the sequel, certain members of Croteam personally disagree with. To delve into rather heavy, philosophical subject matter in a game is risky on its own. But the initial pitch does suggest Croteam’s refusal to dictate a game’s message is the optimal way a sequel such as this should go. Not least because as is the case with The Talos Principle II, the story is very much a continuation of the events of the original 2014 game. And where there was early talk about creating a new, stand-alone tale in the same world, as the team explained when asked about this alternative direction, the intention was to cement those prior decisions in the original game as one of meaningful progression.

In fact, progression is very much a central theme on where the sequel goes in its set-up. As was revealed in the original: the extinction of humanity and a last-ditch attempt to create a sentient successor of sorts did eventually lead to the creation of a line of androids with both intelligence and most importantly, free will. Talos II takes that ending and simply asks: “OK, so what happens next. How would that actually play out?” Let’s say machines do finally achieve a sense of human-esque conscience, free-will, even what one might consider emotions per se, what then? It’s a refreshing (and long overdue) deviation on a premise, that to put it lightly, has been done to death in all walks of media: what does it mean to be human? Androids and electric sheep and all that. Where the original Talos Principle dabbled with these same ideas, the sequel broadens these existential topics to a grander, more societal canvas. Less a case of what it means to be human and more to do with how that state of sorts impacts the greater world.

The sequel then puts you in the [figurative] shoes of the “newly-born” android 1K. So named because you are exactly the thousandth android of this ilk to come into being. The newest denizen of a citadel/community and an early sign that Talos II is not only more ambitious, but simply in terms of physical scale, providing more for the player to engage with. Because as the original Talos was, Croteam haven’t simply confided in the construction and mechanics of the puzzles on their own. A central hub that you can walk and move about in-between investigations and puzzle-solving. Android-kind in Talos II having evolved to such a point where they brandish their own personalities, traits and as it soon becomes apparent, alternate ideas on how to proceed. Yes, there’s in fact a cast of characters both present and persistent throughout the game — one’s adventures inter-cut with segments of dialogue from other characters.

Nothing wholly new to what Croteam had previously established, but again, a sign that the scope remains fundamentally larger and one that aptly accommodates the grander premise and more importantly, grander predicament at hand. That predicament primarily being the discovery of locales and technology clearly not of human design, but too the emergence of a new breed of AI-like entity that is neither malevolent nor benevolent, but foreign all the same. Another call-back to Croteam’s underlining design principles in that said entity is presented not as some obligatory villain or opposing force. Not even an antagonist by default. The team mentioning that even something as getting the voice performance to match that non-villainous approach was a crucial component. That giving said “characters” some villain-like archetype would, as they put it, be “cheating.” Another case where the sequel’s all-round intentions are shown — that it wants to offer a multitude of perspectives. Perspectives that players themselves will have to come to their own conclusion over.

But of course, gameplay does eventually take the reigns as was the case in the original and as far as how the game presents things, Talos II follows the same basic template. A sequence of self-contained puzzles in a given 3D space that must be solved in order to unlock the way forward. Albeit with new mechanics and conundrums that feature (but are not limited to) the refracting of different-colored light and even some zero-gravity controls thrown in too. There’s even a touch more of the self-aware on the game’s behalf about such a presence. The idea that amid this far-flung future setting — where remnants of human civilization and present-day architectural anomalies clash — these puzzle rooms still exist. One character remarking on the somewhat odd presence. But at a glance, the main means of progressions remains relatively unchanged.

There are a few new minor inclusions in and around the main puzzle-solving, though. The most notable being the ability to skip puzzles and while that may sound self-defeating on paper, Croteam approach this in a way that benefits both theoretical “parties” in this regard. Uncovering one of the many keys hidden throughout each region of the game allows you to skip to receiving the end-of-puzzle reward. But crucially: does not merely solve the puzzle for the player. Better still, when asked if this means players can come back to said puzzle later on should they decide they want to have a go at actually solving it for themselves, Croteam confirmed this was indeed the case. A sensible approach then — one that manages to mitigate (if not entirely cancel out) worries on getting road-blocked on story progression, but at the same time isn’t watering down the challenge for the purist types who remain adamant they want to go into the sequel, solving every conundrum provided.

It’s been a long wait to see just how and through what form Croteam would attempt to feasibly build on what many consider one of the best, most essential examples of a puzzle game in the past two decades. And while news has been relatively scarce these past few years, the brief glimpses of how The Talos II is shaping up signal nothing but promise. Promise not just in the way the puzzle-solving gameplay has improved with new ideas to show, but most impressively of all, just how well Croteam have a handle on simply tackling the themes present. Croteam’s more neutral and measured approach — as opposed to merely lecturing and/or imposing their own single view down on the player — making this rather philosophically-tinged narrative all that more curious and exciting to unravel. Naturally, a sequel to one of the genre’s most celebrated releases was always going to be exciting from the off. But in a year that has seen the Puzzle genre at what might be its strongest and most varied showing for some time, the signs are not only good, but significantly greater still that The Talos Principle II has managed to exceed the original.