Trek to Yomi’s Titular Trek May Actually Outdo its Combat

It’s not the destination that matters, it’s the journey. That’s a saying we’re all familiar with, but with Trek to Yomi, Flying Wild Hog’s upcoming side-scrolling samurai action game, it feels like the journey could matter even more than the intense combat the game has focused on. A demo of the game we were able to try out recently consisted of the first game’s first two chapters, ironically ending before the titular trek to Yomi (the Japanese land of the dead) could truly begin. I admit it was a disappointing given that I was hoping to see more of the supernatural or surreal bits glimpsed in the latest trailers, but these opening moments were still memorable, stylish and showed off amazing level design that will hopefully be all throughout the final product. Because while it may be easy to focus on the combat, it turns out that its world alone easily makes Trek to Yomi a joy to play through so far.



Trek to Yomi begins with a young Hiroki, our protagonist, being trained in the ways of the samurai by their master Sanjuro. When Sanjuro runs off urgently, Hiroki follow later along their friend Aiko. Immediately, we get a detailed look at Hirkoi’s town as we travel around it in a open fashion, delivering a nice showcase of their universe with the hustle and bustle of the merchants, the unlucky folks with fallen carts, the people in the tavern gossiping about a possible bandit attack that they think is unlikely, the numerous folks only two days away to retirement…you get the idea. Bandits indeed attack, things go south quickly, and that’s when the action truly begins.

The combat in Trek to Yomi can possibly described as a blend of a beat-’em-up and, say, Bushido Blade. You enter an area, draw your sword when foes appear, engage in battle, then advance to the next section when done. The combat is nice, fluid and fun while tough to master, as you have to properly manage stamina, perfectly time things and figure out which attacks work best while blocking, parrying, countering, handling enemies from both sides and more. It all controls excellently and you feel the weight of each swing and blow landed…even the ones that land on Hiroki. Caution is heavily advised, as the use of deadly weaponry means that your health can quickly be worn down, though you can take down most enemies early on in a few hits (though this means there weren’t many opportunities to try out fancier skill like finishing blows).



Still, it’s the areas in between combat where Trek to Yomi actually shows off what may be its hidden strengths. You can openly wander about each area and not only take in the amazing scenery while refilling your health and stamina at campfires shrines, but also enter certain buildings and head along certain routes in order to discover various secrets: collectibles, permanent health and stamina boosts, additional enemies to fight and civilians to rescue in order to learn new moves, additional shrines and more. Not only does it encourage players to truly explore every area and learn more skills that can come in handy, but there’s something about the way all of these secret routes are laid out and presented that just feels perfect.

Obviously Trek to Yomi is visually dazzling so far. Not only do the monochromatic style and touches like film grain or film breaks as transitions form cutscenes that perfectly mimic the style of something like a Kurosawa epic being presented to players, but the fixed angle layouts and more zoomed-out views of the action help to provide a better look at the environments, the battles and their aftermath, such as a bridge scene where the bodies of your enemies fall into the river and flow towards the camera. It basically allows for stunning cinematic touches, but the black-and-white color scheme also allows for extra paths to feel like an organic part of the environment while not being too obvious, stand out in just the right way. You notice planks that lead to a road here, an open doorway there, a crack in a mountain leading to a cave and more. It’s expertly crafted, showing the visual style and level design working together in perfect harmony.



After the second chapter ended with the now-adult Hiroki having gone through a village being invaded by a warlord and getting into their first boss battle (well, the first one they could win, anyway), things ended abruptly, but I walked away from Trek to Yomi truly satisfied. This small portion of a unique feudal Japan adventure left me wanting more, having shown that there’s more to it beyond the impressive-looking combat as the game uses its cinematic feel in the best ways possible, as you can easily get lost in its world in more ways than one, helped by an intriguing story and world we want to see more of (especially the parts connected to Yomi). Trek to Yomi comes out this Spring for PC, Xbox and PlayStation platform, and more than ever, feels like a potential epic to be excited for.