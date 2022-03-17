What to Expect from Star Wars: The Force Unleashed on Switch

The seventh-generation of consoles was a weird era for Star Wars games. While LucasArts worked with third-party developers and publishers to give the PS2, Xbox, and Gamecube era the likes of the Jedi Knight, Knights of the Old Republic and Battlefront series, the PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii era saw the majority of development move in-house. That meant greater control of the IP, but also less Star Wars games. That’s how we ended up with Star Wars: The Force Unleashed from LucasArts, a major new initiative that was meant to usher in a new era of Star Wars. It didn’t quite work out with the original game garnering mixed reviews and a rushed sequel vastly underperforming. Despite this, there’s numerous redeeming qualities about The Force Unleashed, something players can rediscover when the game arrives remastered on Switch, but with major caveats.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed launched on PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, PS2, PSP and DS on September 16, 2008 (a PC release would follow a year later). Given the wide breadth of available power between the different platforms, The Force Unleashed was not the same across all platforms. While they all told the same general story, the Krome Studios developed Wii, PS2 and PSP versions were very different games from the in-house developed PS3, Xbox 360 and PC versions. Though the Switch could likely handle the PS3/Xbox 360 code, developer Aspyr has opted to remaster the Wii version with all its advantages and disadvantages.

We should note, there’s no ‘definitive’ version of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. Each version is missing content available on other platforms. For example, the PSP version contains five ‘historical’ levels that allow players to reenact major duels from Episodes I-VI. That content has never made it off the PSP and probably never will. Likewise, it’s unlikely we’ll never get a definitive version that includes all content.

What you’re missing out on from the HD versions

Probably the biggest difference is the one you’ll first observe: the visual presentation. The PS3, Xbox 360 and PC (HD) versions run on the Ronin engine to power HD graphics. In addition, these versions employed the Euphoria physics engine for realistic animations and environmental destruction. All of this is absent on the Wii version, though the game did its best to try and create a similar experience with the limited technology powering the game. In terms of story, both versions follow a similar structure, though the Wii version does contain some noticeable differences in some levels (i.e. day Kashyyyk on HD vs. night Kashyyyk on Wii) as well as changes in dialogue.

There’s also a distinct difference in the version’s level design. While the HD version built out wide combat arenas with tons of enemies to battle and objects to interact with, the Wii version had to tone it down to maintain performance. Expect a lot of corridors and small, enclosed spaces, though that does mean fewer annoying snipers, a common problem in the HD versions.

It also goes without saying that the gameplay is very different. On the surface, it’s easy to recognize that Starkiller’s signature backhanded style from the HD version is absent from the Wii. Dig deeper and you’ll find melee combo systems notably different from one another. While the Wii version does have its own combos and flair, its system was designed to also take advantage of the system’s motion controls. Both versions do contain all the same Force powers, though the Wii version unlocks them out the gate versus the piecemeal approach of the HD version.

Finally, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed HD versions received two DLC episodes filled with ‘what-if’ scenarios. In them, Starkiller fell to the Dark Side, became Palpatine’s new apprentice, and was sent on missions to Tatooine and Hoth. The DLC was never developed for Wii and will not appear in the Switch release.

What the Switch version offers

It’s not all doom and gloom for the upcoming Switch remaster. As rough as the original SD release looked, an uptick in resolution should help smooth out the presentation. While not ideal compared to the visuals of the HD version, it should still be a noticeable improvement.

Aspyr is also working to carry over the Wii’s motion controls with additional refinements. As the original game released prior to Wii Motion Plus, much of the Wii version’s controls were hampered by latency or false inputs. Hopefully, this shouldn’t be a problem with the far more accurate Joy-Cons. Like the original, the right Joy-Con controls all saber movement, and the left controls Force powers. There’ll also be normal button controls for those that would prefer to play without motion controls. Regardless, the Wii version’s superior boss fights should continue to remain a treat.

The Wii version also contains a large array of bonus content exclusive to the platform. All Coruscant missions, including fights against ancient Sith Lords not part of the HD version’s Coruscant DLC, are here. There’s also a level set on Nar Shaddaa and an alternate version of Cloud City in the Wii version. All-in-all, there’s quite a bit of additional story content the HD version never got.

Probably the best and most significant feature exclusively available on the Wii version, however, was the Duel mode. In it, players could choose from 27 characters pulled from The Force Unleashed, Episodes I-VI and the Expanded Universe. Though the characters shared the same animations, attacks and Force Powers (i.e. no double-bladed lightsaber for Darth Maul), the mode was enjoyable. Thankfully, it’s returning for the Switch remaster. Don’t expect to see newer characters from Clone Wars, Rebels, the Sequels, or The Mandalorian to appear in the mode, though.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed launches April 20 on Switch.