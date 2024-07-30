Key Takeaways Prime Video's Like A Dragon: Yakuza delivers a thrilling crime-suspense-action series with an original storyline based on SEGA's hit franchise.

Ryoma Takeuchi shines as the iconic Kazuma Kiryu, while Kento Kaku adds depth to the multifaceted character of Nishiki in the show.

The attention to detail in developing the relationship between Kiryu and Nishiki, along with the vibrant Tokyo setting, sets the tone for this epic series.

The world of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios' Like a Dragon/Yakuza series is as epic and grand as it is personal and intense. Prime Video has set out to tackle the highly-successful franchise with their live-action adaptation, Like a Dragon: Yakuza. Hardcore Gamer was honored to be able to interview three key figures in the show: executive producer Erik Barmack, the recently revealed Nishiki actor Kento Kaku, and Kazuma Kiryu himself, Ryoma Takeuchi. We were able to ask two questions regarding the show, and it provided some interesting insight into the dedicated development of the show, as well as the two actors' mindsets going into production.

Prime Video's Like a Dragon: Yakuza is a crime-suspense-action series as well as a live-action adaptation with an original story based on SEGA’s global hit game franchise, Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The story is set in Kamurochō and tells the story of the fearless and strong Yakuza warrior, Kazuma Kiryu, and his growth through an original screenplay. Spanning across 1995 and 2005, the series follows the lives of childhood friends, and the repercussions of the decisions made within them. The show is directed by Masaharu Take (100 Yen Love, The Naked Director), and stars Ryoma Takeuchi (Kamen Rider Drive, Detective Pikachu) as the iconic protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu. and Kento Kaku (House of Ninjas, Spy x Family Code White) as Akira Nishikiyama, aka Nishiki.

Actors Ryoma Takeuchi and Kento Kaku on Past Experiences

[Hardcore Gamer] Hello. Thank you guys for being here. So my first question is for Ryoma (Kiryu) and Kento (Nishiki). As you both come from a variety of different genres, like Superhero and Action, did any of your previous roles come in handy when tackling Kiryu and Nishiki?

[Ryoma Takeuchi] Everything's living inside within, all the advice I got from fellow cast members from other shows, they're all living inside and that's kind of reflecting of the performance that I have right now. I feel that I’m very fortunate that I had the chance to dive into this character (Kazuma Kiryu) when I'm in my 30s now, having family and friends and relationships. Those are all helping and feeding into my performance for this particular show. So it's good. It's been great.

[Kento Kaku] Not just for this show, but whenever we do any role as actors, we always feed ourselves from the stocks of experiences that we have from our past works, but definitely for this particular opportunity, doing this very complicated, multifaceted character called Nishiki definitely helped me create this depth in this emotional character that we were developing this time. It also reminded me that we always have to do and try our best every time.

Executive Producer Erik Barmack on Important Themes and Features

Image from Prime Video

When bringing Like a Dragon to life, what were some of the features or themes that you thought were essential to putting in the show from the games?

[Erik Barmack] Well, the actors have talked about some of this, which is that, really, the relationship between Kiryu and Nishiki has to feel like it's vital and that with little twists that character could have gone one way and that destiny took them another way so that you have to be emotionally invested in the character. So those were a bunch of choices that we spent a lot of time on. Getting the tone right of the series is also very important. So, the neon lights in the background of this particular city block, which is evocative of not just Tokyo, but a particular part of Tokyo, was important. The texture of Kiryu's suit in the modern timeline that, you know, game lovers like. The details matter a lot and we spent an enormous amount of time prepping to make sure that we got those details right, we hope.

The first three episodes of Like a Dragon: Yakuza will debut exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Thursday, October 24. The following three will launch on Prime Video at a later date.

