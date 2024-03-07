Key Takeaways April 11, 2024 - save the date for the Fallout premiere on Prime Video! Brace yourself for a post-apocalyptic world of thrill and adventure.

Meet the main characters: Lucy, the hopeful Vault-dweller; Maximus, the Brotherhood of Steel squire; and the morally-gray Ghoul, a bounty hunter.

Get ready for an action-packed series with nods to the Fallout games, dark humor, and a talented cast. Binge-watch all episodes on Prime Video!

Behold fellow Vault Dwellers! The official trailer for Prime Video's live-action adaptation of Fallout is here. It's got vaults, Power Armor, gore, guns and even a mutant bear fight. Plus, we can now confirm that the show will launch, in its entirety, on April 11, a whole day earlier than previously announced.

Prime Video was kind enough to extend an invitation to Hardcore Gamer for the post-apocalyptic series' debut trailer and press conference with some of the cast and crew yesterday, which we humbly accepted. And yes, the trailer looked and felt just as good as it does now.

It's Fallout, Boy!

Image from Prime Video

According to Prime Video, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Right off the bat, you can tell a lot of work went into the show, from set design and visual effects to costumes and make-up. Coming from self-proclaimed Fallout 3 fan Jonathan Nolan and his wife Lisa Joy, the creators of HBO's Westworld, it's not surprising to see some similarities in its tone.

Speaking of, we did get a taste of the dark humor, and it's pretty in line with the games. Bethesda Softworks, the studio that created the Fallout games, did have a hand in the production, as well as creators Todd Howard and James Altman, which may explain it.

In terms of directing, Jonathan Nolan takes the chair for the first three episodes, though no other directors have been announced yet. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, writers and co-showrunners. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces, along with Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Meet the Cast and Characters

While the teaser trailer from December gave us some inkling, this new trailer gave us a better glimpse of our three main characters: Lucy, played by Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Arcane); Maximus, played by Aaron Moten (Father Stu, Emancipation);and the Ghoul, played by Walton Goggins (Tomb Raider, The Hateful Eight).

Image from Prime Video

To start, Vault-dweller Lucy is an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit. In an effort to rescue her father, however, she'll leave the vault and try to adapt to the dangerous irradiated wasteland. Speaking on the role, actress Ella Purnell called Lucy "...so innocent and so naive and obviously very privileged...", adding that "she (Lucy) hasn't had any real-life experiences. All she knows is what she was taught and what she's read in books that she has in the vault."

Image from Prime Video

Willing to do anything for the Brotherhood of Steel, squire Maximus aims to spread law and order throughout the wasteland. Much like Lucy, Maximus learns to adapt to being above the wasteland and fulfilling his role in the Brotherhood. And yes, he does don the iconic Power Armor and rocks it.

Image from Prime Video

Meanwhile, the morally-gray Ghoul is a bounty hunter with a mysterious past, dating to before the nuclear bomb 200 years ago. According to actor Walton Goggins, the Ghoul "...is pragmatic, he is ruthless, he has his own set of moral codes, and he has a wicked sense of humor." He'll act as the tether between the world now and the world pre-apocalypse, where he was known as Cooper Howard.

Rounding out the series cast are Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Michael Emerson (Person of Interest), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Frances Turner (The Boys), Dave Register (Heightened), Zach Cherry (Severance), Johnny Pemberton (Ant-Man), Rodrigo Luzzi (Dead Ringers), Annabel O'Hagan (Law & Order: SVU) and Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time).

Fallout will stream only on Prime Video on April 11, 2024. If you have an Amazon Prime account, you can access the show, plus many other great television and movies (like one of my recent favorites, The Boys) with ads at no cost to you. All episodes will be available to watch then, so grab a case of Nuka-Cola and some Sugar Bombs and binge to your heart's content. Don't worry, we'll be doing the same thing.