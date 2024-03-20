Key Takeaways Fallout's upcoming live-action adaptation captures the apocalyptic mayhem and iconic chemistry between protagonists Lucy and Ghoul.

The series delves into a world of haves and have-nots, 200 years post-apocalypse, combining humor and violence from Bethesda's games.

Fans of the Fallout games can expect witty interactions, Brotherhood of Steel Power Armor, and a complex, strange wasteland in the new show.

It's time for another look outside the Prime Video vault. A new look at Fallout, the live-action adaptation of Bethesda's acclaimed shooter franchise was released today ahead of its April 11 release. The two-minute clip gives a sneak peek at the anticipated chemistry between the protagonists, mainly Lucy and Ghoul.

Now outside the vault, the inexperienced Lucy, played by Ella Purnell (Arcane, Yellowjackets) tries to settle a wasteland dispute. Her well-read personality and talk don't mesh with the offender, Ghoul, played by Walton Goggins (Tomb Raider, The Hateful Eight), though. Toward the end, we get a brief look at the Power Armor worn by the Brotherhood of Steel, along with some choice words from Ghoul.

Welcome to the Wasteland

According to Prime Video, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind and are shocked to discover a complex, gleefully weird and highly-violent universe waiting for them.

Earlier this month, we got the full trailer for Fallout. Hardcore Gamer got to attend a preview of the trailer, as well as an interview with the cast and crew. You can read about it here. Needless to say, I'm excited to see more of the show. The script matches with the tone of Bethesda's witty and memorable interactions and the scenery looks like it was ripped straight from the games.

Whether you're a fan of the games, fairly familiar or a newcomer, Fallout looks to provide an entertaining look at the devastated wasteland we know and love from the games. The entire show launches on Prime Video on April 11.