Key Takeaways Prime Video's "Fallout" earns 16 Emmy nominations in a variety of categories, including Best Drama Series.

Lead actor Walton Goggins earns a nomination for his portrayal of Ghoul, marking his second Emmy nomination in his career.

The success of "Fallout" led to increased interest in the video game series, with plans for a second season in production.

TV’s biggest night is about to get that much brighter, atomically speaking. Today, the nominations for this year's Primetime Emmys were announced, and among the big contenders, was Prime Video’s Fallout, nominated for Best Drama Series and Leading Actor in a Drama Series, among its fourteen other nominations.

Fallout, based in the world of the acclaimed Bethesda RPG series of the same name, is a dark comedy set in a post-apocalyptic California. It follows the converging tales of three characters: vault-dweller Lucy (Yellowjackets’ Ella Purnell), squire Maximus (Emancipation’s Aaron Moten), and mercenary Ghoul (Justified’s Walton Goggins), all set on the same path. Supporting cast includes Twin Peaks' Kyle MacLachlan, Hannah Montana’s Moisès Arias, Homeland’s Sarita Choudhury, Wheel of Time’s Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Deadpool’s Leslie Uggams, just to name a few.

For this year's Primetime Emmys, set to air on September 15, Walton Goggins, who played Ghoul, was nominated for Leading Actor in a Drama Series. This marks his second nomination for an Emmy since his Supporting Actor in a Drama Series back in 2011 for the Western crime drama Justified. He’ll be up against actors like Idris Elba for Hijack, Hiroyuki Sanada for Shōgun, and Gary Oldman for Old Horses. Funny enough, Matt Berry, who plays Sylvester Leslie/Bartholomew Codsworth in the show, is nominated for Leading Actor in a Comedy Series.

And, of course, the show is nominated for Best Drama Series, going up against big contenders like Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Morning Show, and Shōgun. Though, the show is nominated for a lot more in the technical categories, 14 to be exact. Those categories include Outstanding Main Title Design, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or Movie. A full list of all the nominations can be viewed here.

Boom Goes the Atomic Bomb

Prime Video's Fallout marks the second video game adaptation to be nominated for Best Drama Series following HBO's The Last of Us last year. Both shows have been renewed for a second season. The current trend of video game adaptations is boding quite well, as the Emmys are one of if not the highest honor in TV. Much praise is deserved for all that worked on the project.

When Fallout’s eight-episode premiere season launched in early April, the praise from critics and fans were very positive, to say the least. The show’s success led to an increase in popularity for the series, which saw titles like Fallout 4 (which got a new update a decade after release), Fallout Shelter, and Fallout 76 received renewed interest. According to Eurogamer, Steam player counts for Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and Fallout New Vegas rose by more than double.

Fallout, upon its debut, ranked among Prime Video’s top three most-watched shows. Even more so, it globally became the most-watched season, beating out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. For the next season, Fallout, will relocate to California for production, as the show, according to Variety, will receive a large tax credit for shooting there. The first season was shot in different countries and states, like Namibia, New York, and Utah.

Prime Video’s Fallout is available to watch right now. A second season is planned to start production later this year. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 15 on ABC and the next day on Hulu.