Key Takeaways A week after it's release, Prime Video has renewed Fallout for a second season.

Fallout's premiere season boosted interest in the video game series, leading to increased player counts.

Fallout has become one of Prime Video's top three most-watched shows globally and will relocate production to California for the next season.

It’s time to crawl out to the Fallout back to Prime Video. According to Deadline, Prime Video has renewed Fallout for a second season, just a week after its release.

Related Prime Video's Fallout is Truly Something S.P.E.C.I.A.L Much like Nuka-Cola, Prime Video's Fallout is a refreshing and bold take on Bethesda's legendary video game series.

Fallout, based in the world of the acclaimed Bethesda RPG series of the same name, is a dark comedy set in a post-apocalyptic California. It follows the converging tales of three characters: vault-dweller Lucy (Yellowjackets’ Ella Purnell), squire Maximus (Emancipation’s Aaron Moten), and mercenary Ghoul (Justified’s Walton Goggins), all set on the same path. Supporting cast includes Twin Peaks' Kyle MacLachlan, Hannah Montana’s Moisès Arias, Homeland’s Sarita Choudhury, Wheel of Time’s Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Deadpool’s Leslie Uggams, just to name a few.

As I mentioned in my glowing feature of the show, it’s bloody good fun and a great video game adaptation. Now, we’ll get more of that with the confirmation of its second season.

Orange-Colored Sky

Your browser does not support the video tag.

When Fallout’s eight-episode premiere season launched last week, the praise from critics and fans was very positive, to say the least. The show’s success led to an increase in popularity for the series, which saw titles like Fallout 4 (which got a new update a decade after release), Fallout Shelter, and Fallout 76 get renewed interest. According to Eurogamer, Steam player counts for Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and Fallout New Vegas rose by more than double.

In response to the overwhelming success, Prime Video, as well as Fallout’s producers, released a statement to Deadline regarding the show, thanking viewers for their support of the show. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creatives behind the project, said to Deadline, “Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva [Robertson-Dworet] and Graham [Wagner], to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show. We can’t wait to blow up the world all over again,”.

Fallout, upon its debut, ranked among Prime Video’s top three most-watched shows. Even more so, it globally became the most-watched season, beating out The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

For the next season, Fallout, production-wise will relocate to California, as the show, according to Variety, will receive a large tax credit for shooting there. The first season was shot in different countries and states, like Namibia, New York, and Utah.

Close

As a huge fan of the show (if my feature didn’t make that clear), I'm very glad to see Fallout renewed. The ending of the first season left things on a pretty bright note, so we can expect it to get even crazier. We've seen plenty of the Wasteland already, but it seems there are more surprises in store for our survivors and we can't wait to see it.

No release information was given for the second season of Fallout. You can stream the entire first season of Fallout exclusively on Prime Video here.