The streets of Kamurochō are looking to provide quite the fight. Today, during Prime Video’s Like a Dragon: Yakuza panel at San Diego Comic-Con, a teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated series was revealed alongside the reveal of Kento Kaku as a fan-favorite character.

The crime action show, revealed in early June, will bring the world of Ryu Ga Gotoku's Yakuza/Like a Dragon series to life via live-action. With an original story, the show is directed by Masaharu Take (100 Yen Love, The Naked Director), and stars Ryoma Takeuchi (Kamen Rider Drive, Detective Pikachu) as the iconic protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu. Now, at San Diego Comic-Con, the show has announced that joining Ryoma is Japanese actor Kento Kaku (House of Ninjas, Spy x Family Code White) as Akira Nishikiyama, aka Nishiki.

The Man with the Dragon Tattoo

As per a press release from Prime Video, Like a Dragon: Yakuza is a crime-suspense-action series as well as a live-action adaptation with an original story based on SEGA’s global hit game franchise, Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The story is set in Kamurochō and tells the story of the fearless and strong Yakuza warrior, Kazuma Kiryu, and his growth through an original screenplay. Spanning across 1995 and 2005, the series follows the lives of childhood friends, and the repercussions of the decisions made within them. Nishiki, a character introduced in Yakuza (2005) and Yakuza Kiwami, played a major role in the first installment, as well as it's prequel, 2015's Yakuza 0. He plays a vital role in Kiryu's life, being his backbone and best friend. However, after a traumatic event, things change and we see a new side of him. It's unknown how it'll play out within the show, so those intrigued will have to stay tuned.

The story is set in Kamurochō and tells the story of the fearless and strong Yakuza warrior, Kazuma Kiryu, and his growth through an original screenplay.

Series lead Ryoma Takeuchi, new addition Kento Kaku, Head of International Originals at Amazon MGM Studios' James Farrell, and executive producer Erik Barmack attended the panel in-person to answer questions. Alongside the teaser, those in the audience were also treated to exclusive clips of the show, including the performances of Ryoma and Kento as Kiryu and Nishiki, respectively. At the end, a video message from executive producer at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Masayoshi Yokoyama, aired and shared some behind-the-scenes for the show, as well as his exciting thoughts about the show. You can find the link to the video here.

Despite the series coming to fruition, there are still plans to adapt the games into film via Hollywood. While updates have been slim regarding the adaptation, it seems it’s still in production, though what stage it may be at remains unknown. The series, as a whole, has grown tremendously over the past few years thanks to Xbox Game Pass and worldwide releases of new games. Most recently, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which brought back the last mainline entry's turn-based RPG combat, received wide acclaim, with Hardcore Gamer’s Jordan Helm saying the title is “...one of the series' most emotional, effective and celebratory entries yet."

The first three episodes of Like a Dragon: Yakuza will debut exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Thursday, October 24. The following three will launch on Prime Video later after that.

