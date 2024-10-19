Key Takeaways Prime Video announced the cast for Secret Level series featuring big gaming IPs like Mega Man and Warhammer 40,000.

The star-studded cast lending their voices from popular game adaptations include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Keanu Reeves, and Laura Bailey.

Secret Level will be released on December 10, with two weekly episodes premiering exclusively on Prime Video globally.

A whole lot of players just joined the match. At New York Comic-Con today, Prime Video announced the cast for the highly-anticipated adult-animated anthology TV series, Secret Level, from Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio. Within it, there are some A-list actors, legendary powerhouses, and familiar voices.

For those who don’t know, Secret Level, announced at this year's Summer Game Fest, is a passion project of director Tim Miller (Deadpool and Love, Death + Robots). It'll feature original stories set within the worlds of many huge video games like Sifu, Mega Man, Warhammer 40,000 and Armored Core, just to name a few. Secret Level will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, with two weekly episode drops starting on December 10.

As for the games that will be adapted for Secret Level, this is the current list:

Mega Man

Sifu

Concord

The Outer Worlds

Unreal Tournament

New World: Aeternum

Pac-Man

Armored Core

Crossfire

Spelunky

Dungeons & Dragons

Honor of Kings

Exodus

Warhammer 40,000

Various PlayStation IPs like God of War and Ghost of Tsushima)

In terms of it’s cast, Secret Level has assembled a who’s who of Hollywood’s biggest stars. No information was given as to who they may be playing, though. Here's the full list of those actors and actresses:

Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator franchise, Predator)

Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Borderlands)

Keanu Reeves (John Wick series, The Matrix)

Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Aquaman)

Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie, Borderlands)

Heaven Hart (Kevin Hart’s daughter)

Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian, Castlevania)

Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, Terminator: Dark Fate)

Ricky Whittle (American Gods, Land of Bad)

Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus, Gen V)

Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us, Half-Life 2)

Claudia Doumit (The Boys, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare)

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, The Union)

Clive Standen (Vikings, The Morning Show)

Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina, The Last of Us Part II)

Michael Beach (The Perfect Couple, Tulsa King)

Legends in Gaming and Entertainment

There are a lot of highly-popular actors starring in Secret Level that many might recognize from their appearances in video game adaptations, whether TV or film. For example, both Kevin Hart and Ariana Greenblatt starred in the 2024 adaptation of Borderlands as Brock and Tiny Tina, respectively. Meanwhile, Gabriel Luna and Merle Dandridge were in HBO's The Last of Us as Tommy and Marlene (who also voiced the character in the 2013 game). Later this year, Keanu Reeves, who some fans caught on early about his appearance in the Secret Level trailer at around the 50-second mark, is set to star as Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in December.

Even still, there are some actors who are no stranger to voice acting in video games. Of course, the legendary Laura Bailey, famous for her plethora of roles like Mary-Jane Watson in Marvel's Spider-Man , Kait Diaz in Gears of War and Abby in The Last of Us Part II . Previously-mentioned Merle Dandridge was the voice of the lovable sidekick Alex in Half-Life II , Claudia Doumit played specialist Farrah in the newer Call of Duty: Modern Warfare titles, and Keanu Reeves gave life to Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 . And, of course, who can forget Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator in many of his video game releases...or the dozens of action blockbusters he did in the '90s.

The only time Arnold Schwarzenegger played a character other than one portrayed on screen with Predator and Terminator was, well, himself in Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff

I do find it interesting that there are two sets of father-child duos in the cast, with Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger and Kevin and Heather Hart. My money is weirdly on it being Spelunky, but it's sure to be a fun one to watch. Still, there will be a lot for gamers of all genres to enjoy, with many of the IPs having had recently released titles like New World: Aeternum, Warhammer 40,000 and the short-lived Concord .

Prime Video's Secret Level will premiere with two weekly episode drops starting on December 10. More information can be found on Blur Studio's official site.