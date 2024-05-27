Primon Legion is a Stone Age-themed card collection game where players step back in time to collect and train monsters and conquer rival tribes. This game combines the charm of monster collection with easy gameplay, making it ideal for on-the-go entertainment. Embark on a primal world adventure, venturing deep into the Stone Age. Start as a Monster Trainer and ascend to become the Ultimate Monster Master.

All Codes For Primon Legion

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Primon Legion. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

'Codes were checked on 5/26

ZXQBUGEPL —Redeem Code for rewards

—Redeem Code for rewards 4GB9QVJPL —Redeem Code for rewards

—Redeem Code for rewards GP7KW3LPL —Redeem Code for rewards

—Redeem Code for rewards 5SJ7DUDPL —Redeem Code for rewards

—Redeem Code for rewards 3LVP8HHPL —Redeem Code for rewards

—Redeem Code for rewards PL24STRAT —Redeem Code for 88 Chromashells, 5x Skewers, and 18,888x Gold

—Redeem Code for 88 Chromashells, 5x Skewers, and 18,888x Gold EETQ6WRPL —Redeem Code for rewards

—Redeem Code for rewards MaY2451PL —Redeem Code for rewards

—Redeem Code for rewards SHARESTRATS—Redeem Code for rewards

How to Redeem Codes in Primon Legion

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Primon Legion on your Mobile Device - iOS, Android Click on the Codes box on the bottom left of the screen. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.