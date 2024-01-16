Key Takeaways Prison Architect 2, a sequel to the original prison simulator, will be released on March 26th for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The new game will feature improved graphics in full 3D and introduces new gameplay mechanics, including inmate relationships and improved AI.

The game will include a new Career Mode with a brand new campaign map, allowing players to make decisions that have long-reaching consequences.

Prison Architect, the build-your-own prison simulator, is finally getting a sequel later this year. Nearly a decade after the launch of the original, Prison Architect 2 was revealed by Paradox Interactive and Double Eleven earlier today with a release date of March 26th. The game will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and is already available to pre-order for $39.99 or your regional equivalent.

Like any good sequel, Prison Architect 2 will bring a host of interesting new features and improvements to the table. The most obvious improvement comes in the form of a new game engine that will allow players to play Prison Architect 2 in full 3D glory. Prison Architect 2 pays tribute to the original game’s art style while putting its own unique spin on the visuals. The original features a 2D isometric view that, while charming, can make things difficult to read at times. That will no longer be a problem this time around.

Graphics aside, Prison Architect 2 introduces a number of neat gameplay mechanics designed to enhance immersion. One of these mechanics enables inmates to make friends or enemies with each other, which can lead to some pretty interesting situations. The AI of inmates has been significantly improved as well, so don't be surprised if you see them hatching unusual schemes and trying to come up with clever ways to overcome the challenges you create for them.

Among other things, Prison Architect 2 will also feature a new and improved Career Mode complete with a brand new campaign map. Career Mode is where you can essentially play god by building a prison designed to either enable or hinder the rehabilitation of your inmates. The game gives you access to tons of unique correctional facilities, but it will be up to you to decide how to best put them to good use.

Prison Architect 2 is a game where choices have long-reaching consequences. Although the simulator gives you more control over inmates, prison policies, and facilities than its predecessor, one wrong decision can easily lead to escaped convicts, gang wars, and more. As one would expect from a Paradox Interactive title, Prison Architect 2 will be a complex game with loads of micromanagement and a fairly steep learning curve.

For a first sneak peek at the upcoming Prison Architect, 2 make sure to check out the announcement trailer down below.