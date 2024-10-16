Proficiency in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is not the most important stat to keep track of in the game, like Yamcha in the Z-Warriors, but it can lead to a bunch of rewards. Here's exactly what proficiency is for in the game and why it's included as a feature in this prolific fighting title.

How to Earn Proficiency

To get proficiency in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, you'll need to play as the same character in any battle. It could be Goku vs. Videl, but you'll still get proficiency for any match you partake in. It doesn't seem to matter what kind of match you set up; you'll still get the same proficiency in a regular versus match as an Episode Battle.

You'll get rewards for levelling up each character's proficiency in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

What is Proficiency Used For?

Proficiency in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is mostly for show as it indicates your experience level with your chosen character. However, you can get rewards from Zen-Oh by levelling up to 1, 4, and 7. These rewards are often titles for your profile, like "Earth-Raised Saiyan," "Warrior of the Future," or "Prince of the Saiyans." The Warrior of the Future moniker comes from Trunks (Sword), for example. However, you can get even more valuable rewards from higher levels, such as 12,000 Zeni and new outfits. Costumes can also be bought at the Shop.

Best Way to Gain Proficiency

The best way to improve your proficiency levels is to play the Offline Battle mode and set up a team of five. Even if they don't participate in the fight, their proficiency level still goes up. If you're a completionist, this means you don't need to use weak characters like Hercule, Cell Jr., Chiaotzu, Videl, or Master Roshi. You can just have them in the squad and put Goku or Future Gohan battling instead. If you want to improve some of the main characters, like Goku, it might be best to just go for Episode Battle. Custom Battles may also be great if they involve your favorite heroes and villains from the anime.

If You Want a Challenge, Go Online

Going online might be a great way to gain proficiency too. It will be very active as it sold more than three million copies in its first day of release. You can set up a room for yourself and some friends or start a Quick Match against people online. As you may want to build the proficiency of multiple characters, pick "Quick Match (Team Battle)." Personally, I found that Ranked Mode was much faster than the Player Match option as the latter places you in a lobby.