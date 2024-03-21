Key Takeaways Hauntii offers a unique adventure game experience focused on possession mechanics in a surreal world called Eternity.

With a striking minimalist aesthetic and innovative gameplay, Hauntii stands out among other twin-stick shooters.

Get ready to explore cross-dimensional worlds when Hauntii releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, and PC on May 23, available on Xbox Game Pass.

A game that has deservedly been on our collective watchlist since it was first unveiled last year -- to the point that myself and fellow writer Kyle LeClair felt it necessary to briefly discuss its teaser of a premise, among a roster of interesting debuts at the time -- developer Moonloop Games' otherworldly, cross-dimensional adventure Hauntii finally has itself a release date. I say cross-dimensional, as one of Hauntii's [many] interesting features is its ability to blur the line between side-scrolling, isometric and pseudo-3D design alike, in what the studio claims is "a twin-stick game like no other", thanks to its striking art-style and mix of gameplay genres.

Hauntii is an adventure game primarily revolving around the mechanic of possession. Tasking players with taking control of both denizens and objects found in the environment, in order to solve puzzles. The game is primarily set in Eternity, a place that -- as the game describes -- exists outside of space, where all souls eventually end up.

An Arresting Look

And as you can see from screenshots and indeed the trailers already released for the game, Hauntii's minimalist aesthetic and use of sharp, jagged geometry to define its world, has already given it a stand-out visual look. That's on top of the already intriguing gameplay that, in referring to that bold claim of previous, aims to do more than your typical firing of bullets that most twin-stick shooters are known for. Hauntii releases across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch & PC on May 23. What's more, the game will also be available the day of release on Xbox Game Pass