For a series named Assassin’s Creed, it sure has its fair share of protagonists who don’t belong to the Brotherhood at all. Across multiple games, Ubisoft has given players control of characters who, for one reason or another, don’t follow the Creed or wear the signature hood and sometimes even outright oppose the Assassins altogether.

Whether it’s a pirate more interested in gold than grand ideals, a mercenary fighting for personal freedom or a full-fledged Templar enforcing order, these characters add a unique perspective to the franchise.

6 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

No Kings, No Lords, No Creed -- Just Eivor and Their Saga

Eivor Varinsdottir may be a fearsome Viking warrior, but they are no Assassin. From the start of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, they carve their own path through ninth-century England, leading their people to conquer new lands rather than fighting for an ancient Brotherhood.

While they cross paths with the Hidden Ones, even wielding a hidden blade of their own, they never formally join them, nor do they ever adopt their philosophy. Their story revolves around forging alliances, expanding their clan’s power and dealing with their connection to Odin, which drives much of their personal conflict.

Unlike traditional Assassin protagonists, who often operate in the shadows, Eivor charges headfirst into battle, leading sieges and engaging in brutal combat. Their tale is one of conquest rather than covert assassinations, making them one of the most distinct protagonists in the series.

5 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The Misthios Who Walked Their Own Path