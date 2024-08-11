Key Takeaways Co-op games are a fun alternative way of hanging out with friends, making organizing game nights a breeze.

PS Plus offers a treasure trove of multiplayer titles, like Human Fall Flat, Golf With Your Friends, and Trine 4.

Games like Dead By Daylight, Enter The Gungeon, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure also offer intense, engaging co-op experiences.

Spending time with your friends can be a real chore, especially if you are as lazy as me. If you want to organize a board game night, you'll need to do all the admin of gathering everyone around a table, which is no easy task. If you want to go out for a bite, you'll need to pay for the privilege, and even if you want to enjoy the free things in life and go for a walk, you'll still need to leave the house, which is just too much effort. But you know what's cheap, easy, and a lot of fun? Co-op games!

These aren't always the easiest to source, especially if you want a couch co-op experience to enjoy, but it may come as a surprise that the PS Plus Catalog is a good place to find amazing multiplayer titles. Quality co-op experiences are like gold dust in modern gaming, but if you bite the bullet and sign up for PS Plus, you'll have access to plenty that'll keep you and your pals busy, and in a bid to get you playing, I'm going to highlight the cream of the crop.

15 Human Fall Flat

OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 68/100 Critics Recommend: 40% Released July 22, 2016 Developer(s) No Brakes Games Publisher(s) Curve Digital

Genre Platformer Max Number of Players Up To 8 Players (Online)

There are a few games out there with intentionally clunky controls that give you a hard time for comedic effect. Surgeon Simulator is a good example, as is I Am Bread, but the clunky, silly and sublime title you'll find on the PS Plus Catalog is Human: Fall Flat.

This game sees you control floppy little dudes, and your goal is to use the surrounding environment to get from A to B despite seemingly having jelly for bones. It does offer a solo campaign, but it's much easier and more fun if you take a friend along for the ride. So put your best foot forward, and pray that it doesn't give way causing you to fall flat on your face.

14 Golf With Your Friends

OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 70/100 Critics Recommend: 40% Released May 19, 2020 Developer(s) Blacklight Interactive Publisher(s) Team17

Genre Sports Max Number of Players Up To 12 Players (Online)

I don't think it's a controversial statement to say that golf is a pretty dull sport, and it's even duller if you aren't the one actually out there playing.

Which is why I never understood the success of the PGA Tour series of games.

However, mini-golf is a whole different kettle of fish, and Golf With Your Friends is a fun, competitive, and rather manic way to enjoy this superior golfing format together.

You'll have to be a putting master to overcome the series of obstacles between you and the hole, and, of course, there's always a chance that your opponents might try to knock you off course with some foul play. But all's fair in love and war, right? It's a bundle of fun and proves that golf isn't always boring, just most of the time.

13 Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 80/100 Critics Recommend: 85% Released October 8, 2019 Developer(s) Frozenbyte Publisher(s) Modus Games

Genre Puzzle/Platformer Max Number of Players Up To 4 Players (Unlimited Mode)

When it comes to critically acclaimed puzzle platformers, Trine is one of the first names that springs to mind, and that goes double if you narrow that down to multiplayer-friendly platformers. This series has continually provided party-based platformers since 2009, and Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince is arguably the high point of the entire series.

As always, this game has you play as either a Knight, Thief, or Wizard, and through the clever, cathartic gameplay mechanics on show, each player will need to work together and find synergies with their party members to solve genius puzzles to progress the fairy tale story. It's a visually striking 2.5D platformer, a return to form after the lackluster outing in Trine 3, and a game that's oodles of fun with friends.

12 The Ascent

OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 73/100 Critics Recommend: 56% Released July 29, 2021 Developer(s) Neon Giant Publisher(s) Curve Digital

Genre Twin-stick Shooter Max Number of Players Up To 4 Players

When you think Cyberpunk, you probably think Cyberpunk 2077, and due to the sheer scale and popularity of that franchise, I can't blame you for that. However, it's my duty to inform you that there are other amazing Cyberpunk games, and The Ascent is certainly one of them. This top-down isometric shooter is one of the most atmospheric and visually appealing games you'll likely ever come across.

It's a game abundant with lore for those willing to seek it out. It's a game with surprisingly deep and varied gunplay to enjoy. And best of all, it's a game where you and up to three others can go through the entire campaign together. It's basically the best alternative in the catalog to Diablo for co-op fans currently, and it's a blast. So be sure to visit Veles when you get a chance.

11 Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game

Released August 10, 2010 Developer(s) Ubisoft Montreal , Ubisoft Chengdu Publisher(s) Ubisoft

Genre Beat-Em-Up Max Number of Players Up To 4 Players

I was torn between this beat-em-up and the equally brilliant TMNT: Shredder's Revenge. But due to my adoration for all things Scott Pilgrim, he wins out in this battle of the retro beat-em-up titans. This game is a love letter to games of old like Streets of Rage and Double Dragon, allowing players to work their way through segmented stages, beating the snot out of baddies as they go.

Naturally, this game follows the usual plot of Scott Pilgrim battling Ramona's seven evil exes, and each is a blast to take on. It's classic retro arcade fun, and can be enjoyed with up to four players in either online or couch co-op. So, if you miss the days of loitering around the arcades, this might be the way to capture that feeling all over again.

10 Children Of Morta

OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 83/100 Critics Recommend: 91% Released September 3, 2019 Developer(s) Dead Mage Publisher(s) 11 Bit Studios

Genre Roguelike RPG Max Number of Players Up to 2 Players

I mentioned that The Ascent was a pretty good alternative for Diablo fans, but in truth, our next entry, Children of Morta is a much better fit if that's what you're on the hunt for. This title sees you play as a band of heroes who, through the power of cathartic hack-and-slash goodness, will do their part to push back the corruption and fulfill the usual item on the RPG checklist, 'save the world'.

This game offers a co-op roguelike format, plenty of unique classes to play around with and master, and a storyline that sinks its hooks in early, and continues to captivate you from start to finish. It's a game that's best played with a partner, so bring along your most hardy warrior companion and get going!

9 Dead By Deadlight

OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 70/100 Critics Recommend: 46% Released June 14, 2016 Developer(s) Behaviour Interactive Publisher(s) Behaviour Interactive

Genre Horror Max Number of Players Up To 5 Players (Online)

If you're in the market for something of the spooky variety, then you simply cannot go wrong with Dead By Daylight, a horror epic that is right up there amongst the most played multiplayer games of the modern era. And you have to say that this popularity is warranted, as this game offers some of the most intense, frightening and addictive PvP multiplayer gameplay you'll likely ever witness.

Dead by Daylight is essentially wish fulfillment for anyone who ever wanted to live out the events of cheesy horror flicks like Friday the 13th. And with the cast of iconic horror characters the game boasts these days, you never know what terrifying icon will be hunting you down. The entity is out for blood, so get to those generators fast!

8 Enter The Gungeon

OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 84/100 Critics Recommend: 88% Released April 5, 2016 Developer(s) Dodge Roll Publisher(s) Devolver Digital

Genre Bullet Hell/Roguelike Max Number of Players Up To 2 Players

Hell isn't supposed to be fun, so why is it that when the word 'bullet' is placed before it the fun factor ramps up immeasurably? Enter The Gungeon is a prime example of this, as you and your pal of choice take control of the Gungeoneers and fight tooth and nail through the Gungeon to get hold of a gun that can kill the past. Which, if you're someone who has a particularly toxic ex in your rearview mirror, is something you'll agree is well worth hunting down.

The gunplay, the variety of characters on show, the roguelike elements, and the variety of challenging bosses all culminate in a fun, addictive, and infinitely replayable game. I find myself returning to it time and time again, and it is a great game to keep in your rotation when gaming with a buddy.

7 Monster Hunter Rise

OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 96% Released March 26, 2021 Developer(s) Capcom Publisher(s) Capcom

Genre Action RPG Max Number of Players Up To 4 Players (Online)

The term 'bounty hunter' and 'mercenary for hire' tend to be reserved for the toughest warriors in the land. These titles have belonged to folks like Geralt of Rivia, Boba Fett, John Marston, and if you play Monster Hunter, you and your friends could add your name to this exclusive list of tough guys and gals.

Monster Hunter Rise allows you to go out into the wild and hunt down fearsome, gargantuan, and ugly monsters. And with your variety of skills, huge swords, and tactical nous, you just might be able to slay these big beasts and get the just rewards for your efforts. So if you and your pals think you are up to the challenge, pick up a blade and join the fight.

6 Overcooked 2

Genre Action/Simulation Max Number of Players Up To 4 Players

Cooking can be a pretty therapeutic, soothing, and leisurely endeavor. You can experiment, get creative, and end up with a tasty bite to eat. However, the same cannot be said about the virtual cooking experience served up by Overcooked 2, as this game is the epitome of chaos, but in the best way possible.

I often refer to this game as a real friendship tester, as only those who have excellent communication, synergy, and mental fortitude will be able to handle the fast-paced and frantic gameplay on show here.

This title will have you fill out orders in a restaurant, which sounds simple, but due to the wacky nature of each environment, among other things, it's a lot easier said than done. But you know what they say: If you can't stand the heat, blame your co-op partner. That is what they say, right?

5 The Jackbox Party Pack 9

Genre Party Max Number of Players Up To 10 Players

One of the biggest issues with getting a co-op session going with friends is that they may not have the same console as you, or they may not have a console to play on at all. This would normally rule any non-PlayStation owners from enjoying the treasures within the PS Plus Catalog. However, Jackbox has always been the ideal way to include everyone and anyone.

Thanks to this game's lobby system, anyone with a phone or PC can join via a code and will be able to play a wide variety of amazing party games worth their weight in gold. In Party Pack 9 you have classics like Fibbage, but you also have new fan favorites like Quizort and Roomerang. Jackbox is a series that has always championed inclusive and accessible multiplayer fun, and this iteration is just one in a long line of brilliant outings for the series.

4 Rayman Legends

OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 90/100 Critics Recommend: 95% Released August 30, 2013 Developer(s) Ubisoft Montpellier Publisher(s) Ubisoft , Nintendo

Genre Platformer Max Number of Players Up To 4 Players

When it comes to standout mascot platformers, they don't come much bigger than Rayman. This instantly recognizable guy with floating appendages has been the subject of many outstanding games in his time, but arguably, none are quite as phenomenal as Rayman Legends, a 2D platformer that takes Rayman back to his roots and provides a wealth of outstanding levels that can be enjoyed with friends.

What makes Rayman Legends so great is the fact that it's easy to pick up and play, the platforming and level design are on the money without exception, and the game oozes childish whimsy and fun. It's a beautiful, bizarre and deeply addictive platformer that is very hard to fault in any way, making it an easy recommendation fit for just about any gamer with a love for platformers.

3 Terraria

OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 79/100 Critics Recommend: 76% Released May 16, 2011 Publisher(s) 505 Games

Genre Survival/Sandbox Max Number of Players Up To 8 Players (Online)

Terraria may be a game that feels like it's been around since before the dinosaurs walked the earth. But despite this game being a relic by modern standards, thanks to consistent updates over the years, and the fact that the game was already a blast to play in the first place, Terraria still holds its own as one of the best co-op experiences you can play today.

For those somehow unaware, it's like a 2D Minecraft in many ways, but that's a little reductive, as Terraria does more than enough to set itself apart as its own entity, and an impressive one at that.

It caters to all players, from those that want to explore the world and fight all the monsters of the realm to those who just want to create a pretty base to call home. So pick a few pals that share your playstyle and dive headfirst into this modern classic.

2 Remnant 2

OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 82/100 Critics Recommend: 86% Released July 25, 2023 Developer(s) Gunfire Games Publisher(s) Gearbox Publishing

Genre Souls-Like Max Number of Players Up To 3 Players (Online)

At the time of writing, Remnant 2 is the game on everyone's lips as far as PS Plus subscribers are concerned, as many gamers are just now realizing how outstanding this ballistics-based Soulslike is. Remnant 2 is a title where you can play along with friends to fight the twisted blight known as The Root, and if you manage to master this game's gunplay and punishing mechanics, you just might send it packing to the dimension it originated from.

The reason why Remnant 2 stands out as a co-op option is because it's a very accessible Souls-like, which can be a great opportunity to induct less experienced players into the genre. Plus, unlike most Souls games, this one can be played in co-op at all times rather than just in certain areas and during boss encounters. It's arguably the best Souls co-op experience out there today, and that should be reason enough to endure Remnant 2's brutal challenges sometime really soon.

1 Sackboy: A Big Adventure

OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 80/100 Critics Recommend: 84% Released November 12, 2020 Developer(s) Sumo Digital Publisher(s) Sony

Genre Platformer Max Number of Players Up To 8 Players (Online)

To wrap up this co-op bonanza, we have the cream of the crop. LittleBigPlanet was a wonderful series, and one that we still hold a place in our hearts for, but Sackboy: A Big Adventure arguably takes the essence of these games and improves on the formula, offering bespoke levels that feel like playing the best community creations this franchise has ever produced back-to-back.

This title offers an energetic story, narrated by Dawn French no less, and allows multiple players to navigate each level, enjoy the refined and satisfying platforming on offer, enjoy the killer visuals and soundtrack featuring some chart-topping hits, and wear plenty of costumes. It would be criminal to not mention the abundance of cute costumes.

It's a phenomenal co-op experience, and it can only be played on PlayStation. So, if you slept on this exclusive at launch, this is your chance to jump into it.