It’s taken a bit longer than expected, but fans of classic horror can at last get their hands on the full version of Post Trauma . Following both a major delay from October 2024 and then a surprise delay from March 31 (announced the day before, no less), Red Soul Games’ retro-styled horror experience has finally made it to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Initial reception seems to be mostly positive, but those who’d rather not take others’ words for it still have the option of trying Post Trauma’s free demo via its Steam page or itch.io. Is it an experience on par with other somewhat recent retro horror gems like Tormented Souls or Signalis ? Possibly. But that determination will likely depend on personal taste more than anything else.

For those unfamiliar with Post Trauma, it’s something of a callback to the sorts of horror experiences one would find on the PS2. The focus is on puzzle-solving and atmosphere over combat, and retro techniques such as fixed-camera angles and save rooms are employed to help drive tension. Saves even become limited on higher difficulties, making every decision that much more impactful. Those that played Resident Evil 7 on Madhouse difficulty will likely remember the feeling.

As for what exactly the situation is in Post Trauma, players will primarily be dealing with its strange world as a man by the name of Roman. He’s just an average guy for the most part, driving trains for a living and making his way through the daily grind just like everybody else. He does, however, seem to have something dark in his past, something that catches up to him in the game’s outset.

Following a nasty panic attack and passing out, Roman awakens to find himself in some sort of nightmarish otherworld, one filled with monsters and what seem to be callbacks to memories he’d rather leave buried. Whether he’s able to deal with it all and make it out the other side, though, will likely be up to the player and the decisions they make.

Roman isn’t the only one stuck in this terrible place.