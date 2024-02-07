Key Takeaways Krafton has released an update for PUBG: Battlegrounds, featuring a new map, electric vehicle, and co-op climbing mechanics.

Players must strategically manage their vehicle's battery life by recharging it at designated stations.

The update also includes improvements to the Rondo Market inventory and introduces new firearms, with further adjustments coming in the March update.

Krafton, the developer behind the immensely popular battle royale game PUBG: Battlegrounds, has rolled out an eagerly awaited update, version 28.1, bringing a host of new features and improvements to the game.

One of the highlights of this update is the expansion of the new Rondo map, which now includes an electric vehicle, co-op climbing mechanics, and various gameplay enhancements aimed at providing a more dynamic and engaging experience for players.

The addition of the electric Pico Bus adds a new dimension to gameplay, requiring players to strategically manage their vehicle's battery life by periodically recharging it at designated stations. This introduces a new layer of strategy as players navigate the map while keeping an eye on their vehicle's power supply.

Another notable addition is the introduction of co-op climbing, allowing players to collaborate with their squadmates to overcome obstacles by lifting and pulling each other up to higher vantage points. This teamwork mechanic adds a fresh tactical element to gameplay, encouraging players to strategize and work together to gain a competitive edge.

Furthermore, the update brings significant improvements to PUBG's Rondo Market, expanding its inventory to include essential items like the First Aid Kit and Energy Drink. Changes to the Weapons Dealer have also been implemented, with the removal of certain weapons like the Vector and the introduction of new firearms such as the QBZ, AKM, M249, and more.

Looking ahead, players can anticipate further adjustments in the March update, including the removal of the Utility Belt and enhancements to gunplay aimed at delivering a more balanced gameplay experience. Modifications to weapons like the JS9 and shotguns will contribute to refining the game's combat mechanics, ensuring a more satisfying and competitive environment for players.

Check out PUBG: Battlegrounds' Announcement on YouTube

With the rollout of PUBG: Battlegrounds Patch 28.1, players can dive into the action-packed world of battle royale with exciting new features and improvements that promise to elevate their gaming experience to new heights. So gear up, hop into the battlefield, and get ready to conquer the competition in PUBG's latest update, available now. Check out their patch report video here!