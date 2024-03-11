Key Takeaways Developer Krafton aims to redefine PUBG: Battlegrounds in 2024 with new features like destructible environments and dramatic gameplay updates.

The game will introduce visual enhancements and a strategic shift with the arrival of Unreal Engine 5, along with frequent gunplay updates and new maps.

To stay relevant in the live service space, PUBG strives for vibrant gameplay experiences, improved matchmaking, and engaging new collaborations.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is about to enter a new era as the game prepares to celebrate its 7th anniversary. Judging by the 2024 roadmap unveiled earlier today, there are a ton of exciting things to look forward to throughout the year. Developer Krafton promises that 2024 will kickstart a new era for the game and is going all-out to ensure that PUBG: Battlegrounds remains relevant in the highly competitive live service space.

Some of the biggest new features players can expect include destructible environments, matchmaking improvements, Ranked play overhauls, frequent gameplay updates, and more. In addition, the Battle Royale is also expected to receive a variety of visual enhancements as PUBG: Battlegrounds transitions to Unreal Engine 5.

It’s no secret that PUBG is no longer the juggernaut it used to be a few years ago and has fallen way behind rivals like Fortnite in terms of popularity. The developers want to change that by “offering vibrant gameplay experiences” and “elevating the live service to new heights.”

A Vibrant Gameplay Experience

Krafton is working on several features aimed at improving the gameplay experience, starting with destructible environments. In addition to allowing players to cause wanton destruction, this feature is meant to introduce a new tactical layer to the game. It’s unclear to what extent players will be able to interact with the environment, but they’ll have a chance to try it out for themselves very soon as this feature is set to launch alongside the April update.

PUBG players will get a taste of Krafton’s vision for the game going forward even sooner than that on March 13th when the 7th Anniversary re-imagining of Erangel is scheduled to launch. The map will be similar to the original, but will incorporate dynamic features and objects that change based on the season, collaboration, or mode. 7th Anniversary Erangel will be just the first of many such maps to grace PUBG: Battlegrounds in 2024 and beyond.

In an effort to further improve the gameplay, the developers are also planning to implement frequent gunplay updates aimed at enhancing the usability of less favored weapons. These balance changes will be available for testing in the Gunplay Labs before they go live in Normal and Ranked modes. Speaking of game modes, players can expect a new Team vs Team system designed to promote a little friendly rivalry between players.

As expected, 2024 will also bring with it new items, collaborations, and skins. Just a few of the things players can look forward to in the months to come include the introduction of Repair Kits, portable Ziplines, progressive weapon skins, and collaborations with “two highly sought-after vehicle IPs.” The developers are keeping said IPs under wraps for now, but based on the teaser image, at least one of them looks to be a luxury car brand.

An Enhanced Live Service

The developers are also working on multiple features designed to improve the live service aspect of PUBG: Battlegrounds. Among other things, you can expect a more refined MMR system that will be better at pitting you up against players of similar skill, a better map rotation service that takes into account regional preferences, a new map called Rondo that will be available in Ranked Mode starting with April, new tiered rewards, and new missions available exclusively to Clans.

Last but not least, PUBG: Battlegrounds is making the jump to Unreal Engine 5 and will receive a User Generated Content (UGC) service sometime in the not-too-distant future. PUBG itself started out as UGC for ArmA 3, so it’s a bit surprising that it took the developers this long to start working on something like this. We don’t have a timeline for the UCG or the transition to UE5 just yet, but we’re likely to hear more about them in the months to come.