While it no longer pulls attention in the same way that battle royale peers such as Fortnite and Apex Legends PUBG: Battlegrounds is still very much alive and is still receiving dedicated support from PUBG Corporation and Krafton, Inc. In point of fact, the game has just had another major update on PC: Update 34.1.

Alongside a store refresh, this latest patch brings changes to several of PUBG: Battlegrounds including 1v1 Arena, gunplay and vehicles. Players likely won’t consider the changes to be sweeping in impact, but they will hopefully still have a better experience moving forward. Update 34.1 is scheduled to make it to console versions of the game as well, but not until February 20.

Starting with what is perhaps the least significant change, vehicles in general have received adjustments to improve performance. Certain types have also been mechanically altered or improved to enhance their functionality. For example, the Buggy and Quad now have better tire durability to better handle rough terrain. Also, trunks have been added to the Dacia, Mirado, Pony Coupe and Coupe RB models.

Several gun classes have received minor nerfs and buffs intended to help level the playing field a bit more.

Certain guns also perform differently now that Update 34.1 is live. In particular, 7.62mm ammunition is now lighter, meaning that players can carry more of it. Changes have also been made to the shotgun category in terms of recoil, damage drop-off and buckshot spread. This has apparently been done in the hopes of improving overall weapon balance in close-quarters engagements. Lastly, the MK12 has, unfortunately, received something of a nerf in the form of increased recoil.

It seems like sniper rifle and shotgun weapon classes always wind up being eternal problems for weapon balance. They are necessary additions, yet are almost always either too good or too bad in their intended roles.

The biggest change Update 34.1 makes is to 1v1 Arena mode. Now, players can enter battles straight from the Arcade menu and spawn directly into the arena. Also, the mode is now available in Custom Matches, making it possible to issue challenges directly and easily. The rules of the mode remain untouched, so everyone should be able to just jump in and have fun.

Finally, Update 34.1 brings a store refresh and the beginning of a new ranked season. This, of course, means new challenges to complete as players work their way up the ladder again and new items/gear to shoot for in the shop. Certain other bug fixes and optimizations are included as well, which should help to ensure a smoother experience overall.