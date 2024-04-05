Key Takeaways Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop brings thrilling puzzle action with various rulesets and a fully-voiced Adventure Mode for greater stakes.

The vibrant world includes full online play with up to four players, bright and colorful art, and surprisingly good voice acting.

An impressive modern-day Puyo Puyo game on Apple Arcade, perfect for fans of fast-paced puzzlers to enjoy on various devices.

For over thirty years, the Puyo Puyo franchise has been one of Sega's most popular puzzle games -- with the Compile-owned era even including a release on the SNES with Kirby's Avalanche. For the past decade, the series has become well-known across the world thanks to its inclusion in things like Sonic Mania, Yakuza 4 and the Tetris crossover series, allowing two titans of puzzle gaming to compete in the same game and offer up new challenges. Sega has released a healthy amount of content on Apple Arcade including a new Chu Chu Rocket game alongside Samba de Amigo Party-to-Go -- which had original content amidst the core Samba de Amigo Dance Central experience -- and an original Sonic game in the form of Sonic Dream Team.

Thrilling Puzzle Action

Today, Sega released their latest Apple Arcade experience in the form of Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop across all Apple Arcade devices. This means that players on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and even the new Apple Vision Pro can enjoy a game of Puyo Puyo at any time. Puzzle Pop includes regular Puyo Puyo games alongside various rulesets -- including Puyo Puyo 2 and Puyo Puyo Fever, while a fully-voiced Adventure Mode adds story and context to the puzzle battles to add a sense of greater stakes to the matches.

Vibrant World

Puzzle Pop also includes full online play with either unranked or ranked play with up to four total players, ensuring a frantic time. Bigger online matches are best kept to playing on a larger screen, and the core modern-day Puyo Puyo presentation is intact across the board. The art for the adventure mode is bright and colorful and the voice acting is surprisingly good. It's rare to get voice acting in a puzzle game because so few have any kind of story to tell, but it's done nicely here. The core Puyo Puyo action is intact and it very much feels like a full modern-day Puyo Puyo game and not a mobile game revamped for the Apple Arcade service.

It's an impressive outing and as someone who has enjoyed the series for the past thirty years, Puzzle Pop acts as a fantastic game to get back into the swing of the series after so many years of getting accustomed to playing it alongside Tetris in the crossover games. Anyone with an Apple Arcade-compatible device and a love of fast-paced puzzlers should give it a shot. Check out Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop in action here.