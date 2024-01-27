Key Takeaways Airhead is a puzzle-platformer game with a post-apocalyptic setting, where players must keep the character's injured head from deflating completely.

The game combines elements of survival, puzzle-solving, and exploration, with players relying on their quick reflexes and timing to navigate the environment.

Although described as a Metroidvania, Airhead leans more towards puzzle-platformers, offering a unique twist on the genre.

The debut release of developers Octato and Massive Miniteam is, on the surface, an unusual one. A tale of two sentient beings -- simply referred to as Body and Head -- as they join forces to explore the latest take on a muted, post-apocalyptic setting that comprises the setting of Airhead. The change to the formula here this time is, given the injured nature of Head, players are tasked -- over the course of the game's run-time -- to keep the character of Head from fully deflating and incurring a game over state.

Making use of the ample number of air tanks dotted about the world -- using them as would-be safe-zones/checkpoints -- Airhead is as much a game of survival and relying on one's quick wits/reflexes, as it is the exploration and puzzle-solving present throughout. And while the game's creators describe this as a Metroidvania (and there are certainly upgrades and new skills to be acquired), Airhead has much more in common with the trend of puzzle-platformers that require you to time one's moves correctly, in accordance with a set number of interactive objects, creatures in the environment and a given objective or area to reach as a result.

Nevertheless, a somewhat more tense spin on the puzzle-platformer conventions, certainly give Airhead an opportunity to provide a bit more of a unique flair when it comes to this particular sub-genre of game. Airhead releases across PS5, Xbox Series X/S & PC on February 12th. Versions for PS4, Xbox One & Switch are planned for release at a later unspecified date. Check out the game's latest trailer below to get a feel of the core, part-puzzle part-survival gameplay loop.