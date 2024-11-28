While many gamers generalize driving games as “racing games” genre, there's an insane amount of diversity even within this one genre. Some racing games are super-serious sim racers, others are arcade racers with cop battles, some are about all-out vehicular combat and others are about dirt racing on the muddiest track possible.

There are many titles that try to do a bunch of these things, and the results can be good, but not always. Here are seven games that focus on racing first, and either have additional drifting game modes or let the players drift during the races. But the drifting modes in these games are some of the best, even when compared to the titles that are about drifting cars only.

7 CarX Street

Fully Arcade Drifting

CarX Street is a shining example of what happens when a game blends open-world freedom with deeply-satisfying racing mechanics. While its predecessor, CarX Drift Racing, focused solely on drift-centric gameplay, CarX Street expands the scope, delivering a full-fledged racing experience where drifting is a core element rather than the sole attraction.

Set in a lively urban open world, players are free to explore highways, city streets and mountain roads at their own pace. Drifting feels intuitive-yet-technical, thanks to the physics engine that balances arcade fun with realistic car handling. There are a bunch of cars to pick from, even if many of them are locked behind a hefty paywall or multiple hours of grinding. Drifting is easy in CarX Street and it’s easy to hit a drift even during street races.

6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Drifting For the Entire Family

The legendary kart racing series takes center stage on the Nintendo Switch, and while Mario Kart 8 is all about racing, alone or with friends, drifting is a huge part of the gameplay loop as pulling off powerslides gives the kart a speed boost. All of the tracks have tight corners that encourage players to keep those tires screeching and stay one step ahead of their opponents.

There are a bunch of characters to pick from within the Mario universe, and this time around, players can even customize the karts to their liking, adding a bit of personal touch to their rides. With its easy-to-understand controls, chaotic racing and support for local co-op, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is perfect for gamers looking for fun, arcadey drift mechanics in a racing game.

5 Burnout Paradise Remastered

Adrenaline-Filled Crashes

The last Burnout game to ever be released before the series disappeared leaving fans yearning for a comeback, got a remaster in 2018, and it’s the definitive version to play it. For players who are looking for a game where drifting isn’t just a gameplay mechanic, but also a source of an adrenaline rush, Burnout Paradise Remastered delivers in spades. The open-world city of Paradise City serves as a playground, where every corner, ramp and alleyway becomes an opportunity to show off drifting skills.

When it comes to races, knowing how to drift properly will not only keep players ahead of the pack, but also fill up the boost meter. When they use this boost, they can further the distance from the opponents and even ram into them to take them down, which restores the boost meter, hence tying drifting directly into the gameplay loop.

4 Forza Horizon 5

Beautiful Vistas and Realistic Drifting

Set in the breathtaking landscapes of Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 elevates drifting to an art form by taking away the easy accessibility from players. While the game caters to all types of racing fans, including street and offroad, its drift mechanics stand out for their realism and versatility. Compared to the Forza Motorsport series, Horizon 5’s physics system is more arcadey, and drifting is comparatively more accessible, but even then players will have to tune their car for drifting and practice a bunch before they can drift like Ken Block.

This is in stark contrast to games that have a brake-to-drift system, making drifting in Forza Horizon 5 much more satisfying and fulfilling. Couple this with the gorgeous visuals and vistas, dynamic weather system, and a diverse map, and players have one of the best driving and drifting experiences in a racing game.

3 The Crew 2

Drifting in Cars, Planes and Boats

The Crew 2 is much more than just driving cars; the expansive world of this game, which is a miniaturized rendition of the entire USA, allows players to drive boats and even fly planes of different kinds. Being a live service game, Ubisoft has packed the game to the brim with content, and it’s no surprise that when it comes to drifting in the game, not only is there a dedicated game mode, but players can even build cars specifically for drifting.

While the graphics do look a bit dated, the Crew 2 is one of the best titles to experience racing, drifting and flying with friends in one of the largest sandbox open worlds in a racing game.

2 Assetto Corsa: Ultimate Edition

Mods and Racing Wheel Needed

For players who aren’t looking for easy drifting, but want to truly test their skills, Assetto Corsa is the title for them. The standard version is also good, but there are extra DLC, vehicles and tracks that make this premium version worth it.

It’s important to note that drifting in Assetto Corsa can only be done using a racing wheel since the driving mechanics in the game are too realistic to be handled by a controller. Plus, players will have to get the PC version of the game, as drifting is only possible with the help of mods, so gamers who own only a console shouldn’t bother, at least not if they want to race cars sideways. But once these conditions are fulfilled, drifting in Assetto Corsa is surprisingly in-depth and takes a lot of time and finesse to perfect.

I love playing racing sims, but I currently can only do that on a controller. I really want to get a full racing wheel setup, and when I have enough to purchase one, Assetto Corsa will be one of the first games I play.

1 Need for Speed (2015)

Fully-Customizable Drifting Experience

The 2015 reboot of Need for Speed is a love letter to street racing culture, with drifting playing a central role in its gameplay. Set in a neon-lit urban world, the drifting mechanics feel fluid and intuitive, irrespective of whether the car is sliding through tight alleyways or taking on sweeping mountain curves.

The car tuning system is the standout feature, allowing players to tweak suspension, tire grip and power output for the perfect drift setup. One of the reasons why Need for Speed (2015) is so good for drifting is that every car can be hand-tuned to be a drifter just how the players want it to be, albeit they will need to know the basics about tuning before they can prepare the car to take corners sideways. Drift-focused events require players to maintain control while chaining together slides for high scores, but the beauty of the game is that it never forces you into just one play style. This means that, depending on the tuning setup and car build, the vehicle will spin as much or as little as the player likes.