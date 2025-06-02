Indie game developer Wombo Games has shared the first gameplay trailer for Raiders of Blackveil. Along with the video, the company has revealed the early access release date for the game. It'll be possible to start playing it on PC through Steam on July 11.

A Mashup of Genres

Raiders of Blackveil is the first game by Wombo Games, which was founded by Janos Flösser, one of the co-founders of IO Interactive. The game's directed by Christopher Nelson, who had previously spoke to GameRant about its combination of multiple genres.

Raiders of Blackveil draws inspiration from multiple genres. The playable characters are like the champions you'd find in MOBAs, giving them unique effects and mechanics to master. Meanwhile, the loot you obtain by defeating enemies works like an RPG, with the game being bountiful and giving the player a ton of equipment to aid in future raids.

At the core of the gameplay, we have an action roguelite with extraction elements. Mixing up all of these elements into a single, unified product makes it a very complex project that aims to make them all synergize for the sake of adding more strategic options for players. The experience allows for co-op for up to three people, but it's also possible to play it as a single player.

Starting with Baby Steps