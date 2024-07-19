Key Takeaways The Division fans face uncertainty with delays, cancellations, and a movie in development for years.

Ubisoft has delayed Rainbow Six Mobile and the iOS/Android bound The Division: Resurgence past March 2025. In its latest financial report, the French publisher says "The teams are taking the necessary time to ensure that these experiences deliver on expectations."

The Division Resurgence won't launch until after March 2025.

Uncertainty for The Division Fans

The Division series has been on shaky ground for the past few years with a free-to-play title, Heartland, getting cancelled. The delay of The Division: Resurgence adds more uncertainty to the future of the franchise. However, the sequel of the series is still getting updates to this day, and at one point a movie was in development for Netflix. The Division 2's latest update in June 2024 added new guns, an increased level cap for those who don't have the Warlords DLC, and a new season pass.

Rainbow Six Siege is Still Doing Well

It's no surprise Rainbow Six Mobile is getting developed by Ubisoft. Its console brother, Rainbow Six Siege, is still selling well, making the top 10 best selling games in Europe so far in 2024, according to GSD (via GamesIndustry.biz). A future competitor Call of Duty Mobile has been a huge hit, generating nearly $1.5 billion since its launch, says Statista, so it only makes sense Ubisoft wants to pursue the mobile market.

Additionally, Rainbow Six Siege is hotter than it has ever been. "This quarter saw Year 9 Season 1 become the highest-grossing season in Siege’s history as well as the full release of the marketplace, that continued to see a sustained level of transactions," said Ubisoft in its financial report.

Rainbow Six Mobile will be adapting Siege's gameplay mechanics for iOS and Android users, and Ubisoft says there will be destructible environments featured in the action. There was a closed beta last year, which included gyroscope and haptic feedback functionality, in addition to a new Team Deathmatch game mode. You were also able to customize your loadout and skin.

Rainbow Six Mobile needs at least 4GB of RAM on your iOS device.

If you're interested in trying Rainbow Six Mobile when it finally launches, you'll need an iOS platform that supports version 14.4 or higher with a A12 Bionic chip and 4GB RAM. This means you can't play the game on an iPhone XR, SE Gen 2, iPad Air Gen 3, iPad Mini Gen 5, iPad Gen 9, or iPad Gen 8. This could change before release, however. At least you now have the time to save for a newer model before Rainbow Six Mobile comes out hopefully in 2025.

Both Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence won't launch until at least March 2025 because that is when the current financial year ends for Ubisoft. Hopefully, we get news on their eventual release dates soon.