The first information about Rainbow Six SIEGE X came earlier today. The new Dual Front 6v6 mode will offer something to new longtime players of the series as the varied gameplay dynamics will help to eliminate repetition. There is bigger news to announce, though. Rainbow Six SIEGE X is here to modernize the series for 2025. The development team over at Ubisoft announced during a recent preview session that there's a ten year roadmap for SIEGE X. While there's no doubt a facelift for the game, there are more gameplay elements being added to bring a greater level of immersion to the series that will change how SIEGE X is played.

You can expect the traditional 5v5 to return as opposed to the Dual Front 6v6, which is a new mode. This is the elimination gameplay the series has built success with over the years, but cranked up to 2025 levels of expectations. There will be five fully-modernized maps including Clubhouse, Chalet, Bank, Kafe and Border. Other key visual updates will include first-person shadows, a new lighting engine that has been built towards a focus on realism, reworked surface materials and an uplift to 4K resolution on these materials. This also includes a 4K environment map download.

There will be five fully modernize maps including Clubhouse, Chalet, Bank, Kafe and Border.

In playing Rainbow Six SIEGE X on PC during test, there was a large improvement in environment details, player models, surface textures and effects. Frame rate was also solid during the entire experience no matter how many people were on the screen or what was going on in terms of action. The visual uplift feels on par with the visuals in XDefiant. Weapon inspections and an upgraded menu UI will complete a new look and feel for the series.

Gameplay Improvements, Better Strategy

This is where things began to shine during gameplay. Ubisoft is adding Destructible Ingredients, which are basically interactive environments that can be used for player benefits. These include fire extinguishers, metal detectors and gas pipes. Fire extinguishers can be used to smoke out a room and create a concussion response. Gas pipes can stop rotating players and block off an entrance as a flame disperses. This will eventually blow up and do quite a bit of damage. Metal detectors can be blown up as these can reveal when someone passes through them.

Ubisoft is adding Destructible Ingredients, which is basically interactive environments that can be used for player benefits.

This changes the strategy drastically and makes it more important for players to learn maps and areas. Especially on the Dual Front 6v6 as it's one thing to barricade a room, but identifying Destructible Ingredients that can be used to your benefit is crucial. It requires a mental change to know to start looking for these things and once players catch on, it's game on for these different maps.

Related Hands-On with New Rainbow Six SIEGE X Mode Attacking and defending simultaneously is a first for the Rainbow Six series.

A Couple of Version 2.0's Additions

The improvements to the audio tech are massive with what Ubisoft is simply calling Audio 2.0. Footsteps, gunshots, explosions and almost any sound made will create sound reverberation. Directional audio plays a pivotal element on the audio design with these noises also echoing off surfaces. Audio will pass transport via the path of least resistance, including walls. There will be better positioning of left and right sound plus vertical sounds. If a gun is shot in a small room, it will sound different than a large room. All of this to better strategize for combat and to create greater immersion.

Pick & Ban 2.0 will allow a quicker and more strategic setup for players. Both teams will be able to ban and be revealed at the same time. In-between rounds will offer an additional ban and it will be cleared afterwards so new ones can be made. The idea behind this is to speed up gameplay. The game will also feature a new communication wheel that offers non-verbal ways of communicating with your team.

Welcoming for Newcomers and eSports

Rainbow Six SIEGE X will feature a new onboarding progression system. The idea behind this system is to have fun while discovering the series at the same time. There will be more tools for learning as players evolve to a master level. FTUX 2.0 will feature challenges and rewards with more unlocks. A specifically-designed playlist exists for the tutorials that features field training against bots, quick match, unranked and ranked. Ubisoft is also gearing more resources towards anti-cheat for the game.

While the UI is being updated for the series, eSports players will have their own dedicated menu. Those looking to get serious will have a dedicated section that will provide a good sense of overall league structures. Players will be notified when live match is playing and also where to watch.