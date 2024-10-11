The race for the throne in Metaphor: ReFantazio, ATLUS' newest RPG, is one not to be taken lightly. Many worthwhile combatants stake their claim for the title of king, yet none seem to want what you desire the world to be. Time to change that: here's how to gain more election power in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

What is Election Power in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

Election power is essentially your ranking in the race for the throne in Metaphor: ReFantazio. After the king's death and return as a looming rock in the sky, everyone is given the ability to become a candidate for the throne. A great many enter, though the number gets fewer and fewer as time goes on. However, in order to win the favor of the people, you must make a name for yourself. That's where election power comes in, as it will keep track of where you are in the race and go up depending on your actions. As to what actions, those can be found below.

How to Raise Election Power

There are a few ways to raise one's election power in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Those are to hunt bounties, take on side missions, and debate. While there are other ways to raise your election power, like making new acquaintances, these are ones that can be down at your own discretion. These will not only help you raise your election power, but give you some other advantages, whether it be items, money, and/or stat points. It's also important to note that your election power does grow as the story progresses, so don't worry if you aren't able to do everything within the game's timeframe.

Way #1: Hunt Bounties

If you have the time, resources, and manpower, there are special enemies lurking around the United Kingdom of Euchronia given bounties by the government. These foes have caused a lot of panic and damage to many citizens and, should you accept, you can take them down and earn the favor of the locals, as well as get some solid pay and loot to boot. Bounties can be found at any Recruitment Center and usually come with a small dungeon or open space to accompany them, filled with smaller enemies (and may be able to be taken out with Fast combat).

Still, these bounties are given for a reason. They are rather powerful and need proper preparation in order to come out on top. Visit the informant in the main town at the pub to get info for each one if you need it. Some are alone while others may have other enemies with them, so make sure to be prepped well enough to take on anything. Regardless, completing a bounty will raise your election power by a fair amount and net you some good EXP and MAG, especially if you wipe out all the enemies in the location.

It's important to note that bounties do require you to travel and can take up a whole day or more depending on your location, so make sure to factor that in if on a tight schedule.

Way #2: Take on Side Missions

As expected, helping those in need around the many cities and towns in Metaphor: ReFantazio will only increase your standing in the race. There are a few in each town, with some even having strict deadlines for completion. Still, they aren't too out of the way in terms of what you need to do, so some can be finished in the same day without any travel. A majority of the time, the one who needs help wants an item, which may be bought at a store or found in dungeons and such. Once you retrieve the item, report back to them and word will spread fast about your good deeds, jolting your number up a bit. Plus, you can earn some good money, stat points, and even items for completion.

Way #3: Debating

Any good political campaign would mean nothing if you didn't stand up for your beliefs in front of others. Even more so, defending yourself against your other candidates. You can find a handful of podiums around the United Kingdom of Euchronia that, either in the day or at night, may have rivals like Loveless or Roger giving a speech to the masses. Go up to the podium, and you can actually go up to start a good old-fashioned debate. Though, in order to up your election power, you do need to pick the correct response. Listen carefully to your opponent's argument and pick the answer that points out a key weakness within their opinion as well as strengthens your own. Doing so will get more people on your side and boost your ranking, as well as your Eloquence and Wisdom.