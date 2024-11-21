Remember Kathy Rain? Developed by the Sweden-based Clifftop Games and published by Raw Fury, it was a modern point-and-click adventure game set in the '90s and centered around a murder mystery that feels like it just came out yesterday...even though it first arrived in 2016 (although a Director's Cut edition of the game arrived a few years back in 2021). Well, it may have taken a while, but Kathy is now properly back with Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer, revealed during today's MIX Fall Showcase. And as seen in the announcement trailer below, things are getting even more intense for Kathy...

More Rain on the Horizon

Set a few years after the events of the first game, Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer is set in 1998, and sees Kathy having set up life as a private investigator in the metropolitan city of Kassidy. Unfortunately, Rain Investigations is now likely to go under due to numerous amounts of bills yet to be paid. Fortunately, the mayor of Kassidy has a case open with a six-figure reward that could help save Rain Investigations. But going back to "unfortunately," the reason the bounty is six figures is because the case involves a vicious serial killer known as the Soothsayer, and their latest victim was Debra Sinclair, a famous author. And in investigating such a killer, the hunter may end up becoming the hunted...

...What's there right now still has the makings of an extremely satisfying mystery...

With the reveal also comes a demo for Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer, which you can check out on Steam right now. Having gotten a chance to try it out early, this writer can say that they were already impressed with the game. Sure, it's not like the sequel has that much in the way of innovation, if only because point-and-click adventure games are a genre that doesn't leave much room for a tremendous amount of innovation, but what's there right now still has the makings of an extremely satisfying mystery, showing off puzzles that require a nice amount of investigation and moments that require quick thinking as you try to avoid danger.

The demo also nicely shows off the voice acting and improved graphics, which is listed as a selling point alongside Kathy Rain 2 being Clifftop's longest game yet...although we'll have to wait for the full game to see how well that claim holds up. No release window has been revealed yet for Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer, but if it ends up even being just as good as the first game, then it's definitely one to look out for. More details are apparently coming soon, though, so stay tuned for any major developments as they arrive.